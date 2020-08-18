Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr on Tuesday shared his reaction to the release of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Senator Malala was released after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) withdrew charges against him.

"I have been released unconditionally by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after dropping all charges against me," Malala tweeted.

In response, Sentor Mutula added: "We shall revisit."

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior

Late on Monday morning the Makueni legislator had shared details of the difficult night Malala had at the Mumias Police Station.

"Sen Malala spent the night in the cold . No one to book him. No cash bail. Sen Lelegwe and Langat were released in record time even though they are alleged to have committed more serious offenses," he stated.

Senator Kilonzo was present during the dramatic arrest of Senator Malala at his home in Kitengela.

"Even if we sound emotional Mr Speaker, what I've seen today with my own eyes...When we requested the police to allow us to accompany Senator Malala to chamber today, they blocked the road and guess what Mr Speaker, they put hand cuffs on the gate to prevent us from leaving! The estate was locked using hand cuffs," Mutula narrated during Monday's Senate session.

