We are coming to shave your hair – Akothee’s message to MCA tricky

Award winning singer and entrepreneur Esther Akoth aka Akothee has threatened popular comedian MCA tricky of shaving his hair.

The president of single mothers said these remarks after she asked her daughter Rue baby how her boyfriend MCA tricky was doing. Ms Akothee later went on to add that she would shave the comedians hair.

"How is your boyfriend MCA tricky? Why are you catching feelings or are you shocked that I know" asked Akothee.

In the video, Ms Akothee put a caption telling her daughter that if she thought of dating, she needed to date a man who was bald because men with such kind of hair (locks) were troublesome.

"@rue.baby if you think of dating a man let him shave his hair please @mcatricky ,you will not ask for double saloon money 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ men with this kind of hair is troubles 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️"

In a sudden twist of events, Akothee’s daughter Vesha Shaillan revealed that her sister had been going out with the comedian .

It is not yet clear whether Rue Baby and MCA Tricky are dating but they have been spotted together on several occasions. MCA tricky has also been featuring Rue baby in some of his Youtube videos.The two have never come out to confirm the status of their relationship.

