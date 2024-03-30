Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia addresses pregnancy claims days after engagement

While commenting on the photos, a section of her fans noted some changes in her body and speculated that she could be expectant.

Fancy took to Instagram to clear the air, borrowing Nicki Minaj’s in an audio clip in which she addressed the issue.

The short clip goes: “I’m I Pregnant. I’m not fat you all, I’m pregnant (laughs). Oooh wait did I say that right? I’m sorry I think I said it wrong, I meant to say, I’m not pregnant, I’m fat”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip ends with Fancy laughing sarcastically.

Fancy fulfills Akothee's prediction

Fancy Makadia, said yes to her French boyfriend Faïrouz Vivian Ligali Ali's proposal, fulfilling her mother's words that she would likely be the first of her three daughters to settle.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video posted on her social media accounts on March 23, shows an excited Fancy proudly displaying her engagement ring and sharing the good news with her followers on social media.

Expressing her excitement for the upcoming journey, she captioned the video, "Excited to start this new chapter with my soulmate."

Congratulatory messages flooded the comments section of the short video with her mom and sisters Vesha and Rue Baby joining thousands of fans in wishing her well in the next phase.

Fancy hints at wedding in 2025

Fancy alluded to their plans to walk down the aisle in 2025 in a humorous video on social media on January 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The caption referenced her bank account as an engaged 22-year-old grad student planning a 2025 wedding. This lighthearted post sparked speculation and excitement among her followers.

“My bank account as an engaged 22-year-old grad student planning a 2025 wedding,” she wrote.

Fancy introduced Fayrouz Vivian to the world in April 2023.

Months later in December, she surprised Fayrouz with a lavish birthday party that was the talk of town as he turned a year older.

Fancy captured the surprise in a video which she posted online professing her love for Fayrouz in a post that read:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy birthday to my baby ❤️ I love you so much @fayrouz_vivian I thank you for being in my life and I appreciate everything you do for me ❤️”.

Pulse Live Kenya