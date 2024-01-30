The sports category has moved to a new website.

Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia set to wed French beau Fayrouz Vivian

Lynet Okumu

Akothee's third daughter, Fancy Makadia, shares news about her engagement to her French boyfriend Fayrouz Vivian and reveals their possible wedding dates.

Akothee's youngest daughter Fancy Makadia
Renowned Kenyan musician, is once again in the spotlight, but this time, it's not for her musical prowess or love life, but for her daughter Fancy Makadia's intriguing news.

Fancy, her third-born daughter, stirred up excitement after dropping subtle hints about her upcoming wedding.

Fancy who completed her Bachelor's degree in Tourism and Hotel Management in February 2023, shared a humorous video on her social media platform on January 29, hinting at her wedding plans. She shared a video of a lady talking about not having money.

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend
READ: Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

The caption referenced her bank account as an engaged 22-year-old grad student planning a 2025 wedding. This lighthearted post sparked speculation and excitement among her followers.

“My bank account as an engaged 22-year-old grad student planning a 2025 wedding,” she wrote.

Fancy Makadia publicly introduced her man, Fayrouz Vivian in April 2023, and the couple has since become an inspiration for many on social media. The couple has been residing in France.

The couple's recent birthday celebration for Fayrouz Vivian in December 2023 caught the attention of many.

Akothee's youngest daughter Fancy Makadia and her boyfriend
READ: Akothee’s daughter Fancy pampers boyfriend with love on his birthday

The birthday bash, held in France, was a visually stunning affair with a black and gold theme. The extravagant decor and the couple's stylish attire set the tone for the lavish event.

The highlight of the celebration was the birthday cake, adorned with what appeared to be real money.

Fancy took to social media to express her love and appreciation for Fayrouz. In a post, she thanked him for his presence in her life, indicating a strong bond between the couple.

“Happy birthday to my baby ❤️ I love you so much Fayrouz Vivian I thank you for being in my life and I appreciate everything you do for me ❤️”.

Fancy Makadia
With music in French carefully selected for the occasion, Fancy sang to her man before those in attendance settled down to continue with the celebrations.

Akothee and her family also joined in the celebration, referring to Fayrouz as their son and in-law, in their birthday wishes, showcasing their support for the relationship.

Akothee shares a close bond with her children and is never shy to let her mind be known, advising them on various aspects of life as they navigate dating, school, business and challenges that come with life.

Akothee and her daughters (Instagram)
Fancy’s life in the limelight brought her droves of admirers with men messaging her professing love and promising marriage.

