ADVERTISEMENT
Anastacia Mukabwa overwhelmed by emotions as she returns from cancer treatment in India

Charles Ouma

"Some people left but returned as cargo," Anastacia Mukabwa stated as an atmosphere of praise and thanksgiving engulfed the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport International Arrivals section

Anastacia Mukabwa
Anastacia Mukabwa

Gospel singer Annastacia Mukabwa was overwhelmed by emotions as she jetted back into the country from India where she had been receiving treatment for canmcer.

An atmosphere of praise and thanksgiving engulfed the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport International Arrivals section as scores of friends, fans and relatives who turned up to welcome the singer home broke into praise and worship songs.

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa
Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa Pulse Live Kenya

The Kiatu Kivue hitmaker could not hold back her emotions as she shared her gratitude for making it back alive.

READ: Legendary gospel singer Jemimah Thiong'o appeals for financial assistance

She acknowledged the reality that many fly out of the country for treatment abroad only to return as cargo.

"Some people left but returned as cargo," Mukabwa stated while appreciating God for being with her throughout her battle with cancer.

Among those who turned up at the airport to recive the award -winning singer was Lady Bee who noted that God has a purpose for the singer and will see it through, acknowledging God's ability to surpass all human expectations.

Singer Lady Bee took to social media to share the good news with fans, posting, "Hallelujah! 🔥 Welcome back home, Maa, woman of God @annastaciakiatukivue. God is faithful and able to complete the good work He began in you. It's been a journey of faith, believing in the unseen and trusting in God's promises."

READ: Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa

Last month, the renowned Kenyan gospel reached out to fans and well-wishers for financial assistance to aid in her medical treatment in India.

Speaking to this Pulselive.co.ke newsdesk, Anastacia detailed the circumstances leading to her current situation and expressed her optimism about recovering with the right medical intervention.

"I started tests in 2023 and the medics misled me, telling me the mammogram tests were nothing to worry about, so I just relaxed," she shared.

Unfortunately, the initial assurance did not hold. "This year, however, I went for biopsy tests, and the results were very saddening. I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I even struggled to accept the results," said Mukabwa.

Anastacia, who has not yet commenced any form of treatment, has been seeking multiple opinions to ensure the accuracy of her diagnosis.

"I have done numerous tests with different doctors just to confirm whether the results given are correct and to be sure. I have not had any form of treatment and I will be receiving treatment outside the country," she explained.

Anastacia Mukabwa
Anastacia Mukabwa Pulse Live Kenya

Well-wishers responded to the request made by the legendary gospel singer, enabling her to seek treatment.

READ: Anastacia Mukabwa opens up about lifelong battle with asthma & divine healing

A special thanksgiving event is planned for Sunday, July 14 to give thanks to the singer’s safe return to the country after treatment.

