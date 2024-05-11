Willis The Wordmaster makes media comeback alongside Betty Kyallo on TV 47

The pair will grace the screens on Fridays during the renowned journalist’s "This Friday With Betty" show at 9pm.

The pair will have a segment in which viewers will be taken through how to pronounce English words.

The segment was a hit both at KTN and K24 where the pair teamed up to take the audience through a pronunciation lesson of English words.

Betty graced the screens at TV47 for the first time on Friday, May 10.

Willice Ochieng The Wordmaster celebrates media comeback at TV47

Ochieng could not hold back his excitement after making a comeback to the screens, revealing that the segment dubbed ‘Which is Which’ will air on Fridays at 9pm.

"Friends, I have said yes to the station that has become the latest talk of our great country's TV/Radio broadcasts . . . that reddish screen. During 9 pm English News: catch the pronunciation segment "WHICH IS WHICH?"

"In our spirit of learning like brothers and sisters, I humbly dedicate this day to all the journalists, teachers/lecturers/tutors/wanafunzi (students), marketers, lawyers, preachers, political/professional/organisational leaders, and every other fellow Kenyan- big or small," he stated.

He also took a moment to appreciate the audience for the warm welcome after their first appearence writing:

"THAT COMEBACK ON TV! Friends, I salute you all for last night's enchanting proof that you are true brothers and sisters in this great country. That was a thunderous reassurance. Tuendelee VIVYO HIVYO."

Betty Kyallo's partnership with Willis The Wordmaster at KTN and K24

The pair’s partnership dates back to their days at KTN when Willis the Word Master’s segment became a hit on Fridays.

Betty would afterwards cross over to K24 with Willis the Word Master also following suit to continue taking their audience through the lessons.

After a hiatus that lasted nearly four years, Betty made a comeback on TV 47 with her new show, "This Friday With Betty."

She has expressed excitement in returning to the newsroom after her exit to focus on her businesses.

"After close to 4 years. I'm back. TV47 is now my home. I can't wait to see you my lovely audience. This is my favourite stage! I missed it. Yaaaay! See you soon. The Show is "This Friday With Betty" Big Surprises coming. Grateful to God. Mwaaaaah! Alilililililililililililili iyeeeeee," Betty exclaimed in her announcement on social media.