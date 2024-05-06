The sports category has moved to a new website.

Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Bway gets new show on TV47 as Betty Kyallo's airing schedule is revealed

Amos Robi

Betty Kyallo will be making a highly anticipated return to television after a four year hiatus

Shatta Bway

TV47 is set to welcome back a TV familiar face as Betty Kyallo makes her highly anticipated return to television after a four-year hiatus.

The seasoned media personality will be gracing screens as the host of the Friday show 'News and Lifestyle,' airing at 9 p.m., promising viewers an evening filled with both information and entertainment.

The show aims to engage audiences with a diverse range of segments tailored to captivate and enrich.

From delivering the latest headlines to other interesting segments, the show is poised to give viewers an old view of Betty's TV appearance.

TV47 is also shaking up its lineup with the introduction of new shows, including 'TV47 Irie Vibes,' a reggae show hosted by former Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway, airing on Saturdays at 10 p.m.

Betty Kyallo at TV47 studio

READ: Betty Kyallo makes grand return to news anchor role after 4 year hiatus

Additionally, 'TV47 Kilimo' will soon hit the screens with a focus on agriculture, promising to shed light on vital issues within the sector.

These changes come hot on the heels of Willis Raburu's departure from TV47. Having joined the company just eight months ago and quickly ascending to the position of Director of Digital Services and Innovation, Raburu's exit marks a significant transition for the network.

Meanwhile, in another corner of the media landscape, former KTN News anchor Fathiya Mohamed Nur is embarking on a new journey as she joins the China Global Television Network (CGTN) Africa as Commissioning Editor for 'Faces of Africa.'

Announcing her move on Twitter, Nur expressed her excitement to delve into African storytelling and documentaries, promising viewers an enriching viewing experience.

"A New beginning!Excited to join China Global Television Network(CGTN)Africa as Commissioning Editor for Faces of Africa!Look out for some great African storytelling and documentaries coming your way!!" said Nur.

CGTN journalist Fathiya Mohamed Nur

READ: Standard Group gives detailed response to reports of STD breakout in news room

This marks a return to CGTN for Nur, who previously worked with the network between December 2015 and March 2016, further adding to the anticipation surrounding her new role.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
