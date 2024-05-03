Betty Kyallo makes grand return to news anchor role after 4 year hiatus

After nearly four years away from the mainstream news circuit, Betty is set to charm viewers once again, starting with her new show, "This Friday With Betty."

She has expressed excitement in returning to the newsroom after her exit to focus on her businesses.

"After close to 4 years. I'm back. TV47 is now my home. I can't wait to see you my lovely audience. This is my favourite stage! I missed it. Yaaaay! See you soon. The Show is "This Friday With Betty" Big Surprises coming. Grateful to God. Mwaaaaah! Alilililililililililililili iyeeeeee," Betty exclaimed in her announcement on social media.

Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Who is Betty Kyallo?

Born on March 15, 1989, in Kajiado County, Betty's journey into media was propelled by her passion and dedication.

She graduated from Daystar University with a degree in Mass Communication, which paved the way for her initial roles in the media industry.

Betty first captured the hearts of Kenyans as a news anchor on Kenya Television Network (KTN), where she not only delivered the news but also engaged with her audience through her unique and personable approach.

Her career at KTN was highlighted by her popular show, "Friday Briefing," which became a staple for many Kenyan households.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her move to K24 only expanded her influence and reach, where she hosted "Up Close with Betty," a weekend program that offered deeper insights into the lives of her guests.

Beyond television, Betty is an entrepreneur with ventures such as Flair by Betty, Unapologetic by Betty and Aftershave by Flair.

Betty's Philanthropic and Personal Life

Off-screen, Betty's heart for community service shines through her involvement in various charity works.

She has been actively involved in providing support to families in need, showcasing her commitment not just to her audience but also to her community.

Betty's personal life has also been of interest to the public. She was previously married to Dennis Okari, with whom she shares a daughter, Ivanna.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite personal challenges, including her daughter's health issues, Betty has maintained a positive public image and continues to be an inspiration to many single mothers.

After parting ways with K24 in 2020, Betty started her own YouTube channel called Betty Kyallo Lately, where she has been documenting her day to day life.