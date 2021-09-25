Betty Kyallo's new job with US firm, Pulse Influencer Awards & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl

Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah and his girlfriend Caroline Muthoni alias Sonie have welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family.

Mulamwah and his Family Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah said that the arrival of his daughter is the best thing that has ever happened to his young family and thanked God for the blessings.

“And its a girl . A miracle just arrived…Words can’t express the feeling ♥️ , its the best thing to ever happen to our life , welcome sweetie @keilah_oyando. Thanks dear @carrol_sonie for this amazing gift. You are such a strong woman to pull this through despite everything we’ve been through. Thank you all for wishing us well and keeping us in your prayers . Asanteni sana, She is cute, cant wait for someday to show her to the world, and have a dad daughter talk . PROUD DAD I AM . All thanks to GOD . 🙏 ".

Mulamwah also gave Sonie Sh100, 000 as a push gift, hours after giving birth to baby Keilah Oyando.

Betty Kyallo gets lucrative job with internationally acclaimed film

Media personality Betty Kyallo announced that she has landed two roles in an upcoming movie.

Betty was excited to share the news on her social media platforms where she said the roles involve her being part of the cast and also working behind the scenes.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Happy to share with you a major announcement. I am officially the Unit Publicist of a worldly acclaimed film #HalfChance; The Great Gamble,” she said.

A unit publicist is responsible for collaboration between the various members of the production, cast, crew and media as the film shoot takes place.

Pulse launched the Pulse Influencer Awards in early August

Pulse Africa, the leading innovative media company in Africa, has announced the date of the maiden edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards for 2021.

The Pulse Influencer Awards is expected to generate vast interest, engagement and reach across social media in all the participating countries. The title sponsor for this maiden edition is Showmax, along with other category sponsors like Safaricom.

The nominees will go through two rounds of voting, before the final award ceremony which will announce winners from 22 different categories on the 9th of October 2021.

Ferdinand Omanyala gifted brand new car after breaking 100 metres African record

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala is the newest car owner in town after being gifted a brand new Toyota Harrier for breaking the African 100 metres record last weekend at the Kip Keino Classic Tour.

Ferdinand Omanyala Pulse Live Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed were among the dignitaries alongside other Kenyans who cheered record breaking Omanyala.

A thankful Omanyala send out a message of appreciation to everyone who has been instrumental in his journey to stardom.

“This season has been a great one, every single time I have set my foot on the track, I have witnessed the power of my hard work, determination, resilience, prayers, and your support. I am blessed! I am grateful to God and every one of you who has been a part of my journey and shared in my growth since the season started. 2022, I am coming, bigger, stronger, and better!” said Omanyala.

Grace Kuria joins BBC days after quitting CGTN

Media Personality Grace Kuria has landed a new job at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), days after parting ways with China Global Television Network (CGTN).

On Thursday, Ms Kuria shared a photo, announcing her arrival at BBC, with a thankful heart.

Grace Kuria joins BBC Pulse Live Kenya

“Not by power, not by might, But by the Spirit of the living God. Anything is possible, Bigger than we used to be, We have moved,

I say we have moved” reads a tweet from Grace Kuria.