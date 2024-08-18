Let’s have a big ceremony soon - Brown Mauzo confirms plans to wed Kabinga

Mauzo took to social media to reveal his plans, stating that Kabinga who he lovingly referred to as his “angel” is giving him vibes to marry again.

Hinting at a big ceremony soon, the Coast-based singer also asked for prayers.

He chose a romantic song that captured his deep emotions and aligned with the words which he used to caption a photo of Kabinga rocking a red dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This angel is giving me vibes to marry again. I confirm, let’s have a big ceremony soon. Your prayers,” Mauzo wrote.

He carried on from where his words left, expressing his feelings with the song, "I Can Love You Like That" by All 4 One.

“They read you Cinderella. You hoped it would come true. That one day your Prince Charming would come rescue you. You like romantic movies.” Goes some lines of the song shared by the singer.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown Mauzo parting ways with Vera Sidika and kicking it off with Kabinga

The singer kicked it off with Kabinga shortly after parting ways with Vera Sidika with whom he has two children.

The pair (Mauzo and Kabinga) celebrated their anniversary on July 8 with heartwarming messages in which they let their emotions flow.

They celebrated their anniversary on July 8, sharing heartfelt messages about their love for one another and expressing hope and excitement at a future together.

While the marriage may have been private and secret, their separation was public and made headlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vera's ratchet party celebrating end of her marriage

After a short-lived marriage, things fell apart between the pair with the socialite taking the game a notch higher and throwing a lavish party to celebrate the end of her marriage to the singer.

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

The all-white party had all the hallmarks of a ratchet and wild party with videos shared by the diva going viral on social media..

ADVERTISEMENT

“Welcome to my DIVORCE PARTY!!!! 🥵💃🏼Theme; Ratchet 😂 Doing a divorce party is better than therapy.” Vera captioned the video, adding that “MARRIAGE IS A SCAM 🚨 TRENDSETTER 😩.”

“Free like a bird, let’s get this party started. Marriage is a scam you all,” Vera shouted during the party that was graced by The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast and her friends.

The mother of two clarified that while marriage may work for some, it is her personal opinion that marriage is a scam.