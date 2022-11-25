RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jackie Matubia shows off body transformation 2 months after weight loss procedure[Photo]

Amos Robi

Matubia's transformation is evident right from her face

Fans of Jackie Matubia have reacted to the transformation the actress has undergone two months after getting a plastic balloon procedure to help her shed weight.

In the photos she shared online, the difference in the looks of the mother of two is evident, right from her face.

The actress captioned the photo: Before meets after 2 months in with my Allurion gastric balloon and am a happy child!" indicating her joy in the procedure working.

Below are some of the reactions:

Reen__ke Wooowww...this thing call Money is sweet Mtu asikumwabie Money doesn't buy happiness

Alentonettes The change is honestly visible 😍😍you look so amazing Mama girls❤️❤️❤️anyway please follow me for amazing cooking tips and recipes and if you feel so low for daily encouragements post ❤️come let's have some fun in my 😍

Lydiawanjiru.ke Haiya, it didn’t seem this big before but now with the after picture, good job Jackie 👏👏👏👏

Nikitahcreations I want to see the results after the balloon is out like after 6 months then iwill know you are disciplined but for now the ballon has done it’s work

Tyriontroshly Wuueh kweli it working, some goals in life I would like.... But you look amazing gal

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
