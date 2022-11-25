Jackie Matubia shows off body transformation 2 months after weight loss procedure[Photo]

In the photos she shared online, the difference in the looks of the mother of two is evident, right from her face.

The actress captioned the photo: Before meets after 2 months in with my Allurion gastric balloon and am a happy child!" indicating her joy in the procedure working.

Jackie Matubia before and after undergoing weight loss procedure Pulse Live Kenya

Below are some of the reactions:

Reen__ke Wooowww...this thing call Money is sweet Mtu asikumwabie Money doesn't buy happiness

Alentonettes The change is honestly visible 😍😍you look so amazing Mama girls❤️❤️❤️anyway please follow me for amazing cooking tips and recipes and if you feel so low for daily encouragements post ❤️come let's have some fun in my 😍

Lydiawanjiru.ke Haiya, it didn’t seem this big before but now with the after picture, good job Jackie 👏👏👏👏

Nikitahcreations I want to see the results after the balloon is out like after 6 months then iwill know you are disciplined but for now the ballon has done it’s work