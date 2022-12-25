ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

6 things you didn't know about the late Gibson Gathu

Lynet Okumu Pulse Contributor

Gathu had been married to his wife for over 30 years

Kenyan actor Gibson Gathu
Kenyan actor Gibson Gathu

The family of former Vioja Mahakamani actor Gibson Gathu confirmed his demise at MediHeal Hospital in Eldoret this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

"It’s been a journey but in all God is still on the throne,” his family stated while sharing the news with the public.

The legendary actor left pain in the hearts of many Kenyans who remember his iconic role as a government prosecutor on the long-running Kenyan TV series 'Vioja Mahakamani'.

Early Life

He was born Gibson Gathu Mbugua in Bahati Estate of Eastland's Nairobi County.

Education

He went to Mriton Primary School and Uhuru Primary school in the area and later joined Equator High school in Thika, Kiambu County for his secondary school education.

Family

He had been married to his wife Margaret Njeri for more than 30 years.

The actor was a father of four - three daughters, and a son. He disclosed in an interview that all his daughters are well-educated, each with a Masters degree in Business Administration.

Veteran actor Gibson Gathu Mbugua
Veteran actor Gibson Gathu Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vioja Mahakamani actor discharged after successful kidney transplant

Career

His acting career started at a tender age in primary school. Through inspiration from the then-hit show 'Tausi', Githu debuted his acting career with the help of a foreign UNESCO worker, Janet Young.

He hit fame through his perfect role as the 'kiongozi wa mashtaka’ (prosecutor) in the popular TV comedy show, 'Vioja Mahakamani'.

Apart from the famous role, Githu also assumed roles in other shows such as Vitimbi, Jungu Kuu, Kivunja Mbavu, The Air Up There, and Varshita.

The late Githu was also featured in several TV and radio commercials.

Veteran actor Gibson Gathu Mbugua with fellow 'Vioja Mahakamani' cast
Veteran actor Gibson Gathu Mbugua with fellow 'Vioja Mahakamani' cast Pulse Live Kenya

Interests and hobbies

The late Githu loved going to the gym to work out.

He also enjoyed watching football and was a great Manchester United fan.

Sickness

The renowned actor had been living with diabetes for over 20 years. In 2020, he was diagnosed with kidney failure and had been going for dialysis every two weeks.

Through a fundraiser on June 11 at the Nairobi city hall, Githu's family was able to raise money for the kidney transplant.

He underwent a successful Kidney transplant at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret and was hopeful for a recovery.

READ: Uhuru donates Sh2 million for actor Gibson Gathu's medical treatment

The family confirmed on the morning of 22nd December 2022 that Gibson Githu had passed on.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I'm locked to Arrow Bwoy for life - Nadia confirms amidst breakup

I'm locked to Arrow Bwoy for life - Nadia confirms amidst breakup

6 things you didn't know about the late Gibson Gathu

6 things you didn't know about the late Gibson Gathu

How Diana celebrated Bahati's birthday in style as he turned 30 [Video]

How Diana celebrated Bahati's birthday in style as he turned 30 [Video]

Lupita Nyong'o finally unveils boyfriend in heartwarming video

Lupita Nyong'o finally unveils boyfriend in heartwarming video

Netflix users to stop sharing passwords in 2023

Netflix users to stop sharing passwords in 2023

Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Zari pleads with thieves to return phone after it is stolen at her party

Zari pleads with thieves to return phone after it is stolen at her party

12 biggest clout chasers of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

12 biggest clout chasers of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Kenya’s top 20 internet sensations of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Kenya’s top 20 internet sensations of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anita and her hubby, Paul Okoye [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]

Paul Okoye and Anita finalise divorce

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu pens emotional message in public breakup with Samidoh

Rick Ross

US Rapper Rick Ross gushes over Zari’s All-White party

Music producer Magix Enga

Clout or genuine? Video of Magix Enga stranded in Kilifi divides Kenyans