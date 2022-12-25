6 things you didn't know about the late Gibson Gathu

"It’s been a journey but in all God is still on the throne,” his family stated while sharing the news with the public.

The legendary actor left pain in the hearts of many Kenyans who remember his iconic role as a government prosecutor on the long-running Kenyan TV series 'Vioja Mahakamani'.

But who was Gibson Gathu?

Early Life

He was born Gibson Gathu Mbugua in Bahati Estate of Eastland's Nairobi County.

Education

He went to Mriton Primary School and Uhuru Primary school in the area and later joined Equator High school in Thika, Kiambu County for his secondary school education.

Family

He had been married to his wife Margaret Njeri for more than 30 years.

The actor was a father of four - three daughters, and a son. He disclosed in an interview that all his daughters are well-educated, each with a Masters degree in Business Administration.

Career

His acting career started at a tender age in primary school. Through inspiration from the then-hit show 'Tausi', Githu debuted his acting career with the help of a foreign UNESCO worker, Janet Young.

He hit fame through his perfect role as the 'kiongozi wa mashtaka’ (prosecutor) in the popular TV comedy show, 'Vioja Mahakamani'.

Apart from the famous role, Githu also assumed roles in other shows such as Vitimbi, Jungu Kuu, Kivunja Mbavu, The Air Up There, and Varshita.

The late Githu was also featured in several TV and radio commercials.

Interests and hobbies

The late Githu loved going to the gym to work out.

He also enjoyed watching football and was a great Manchester United fan.

Sickness

The renowned actor had been living with diabetes for over 20 years. In 2020, he was diagnosed with kidney failure and had been going for dialysis every two weeks.

Through a fundraiser on June 11 at the Nairobi city hall, Githu's family was able to raise money for the kidney transplant.

He underwent a successful Kidney transplant at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret and was hopeful for a recovery.

Death