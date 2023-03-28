ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lulu Hassan denounces company accused of conning 10 schools

Amos Robi

The schools were conned by a production company which claimed to have affiliation to Lulu Hassan

Lulu Hassan
Lulu Hassan

Popular Swahili TV anchor, Lulu Hassan, recently warned Kenyans of a group she identified as Vic World Event, whom she says is falsely claiming to represent her and her husband's production company, Jiffy Pictures.

Recommended articles

In a post on Instagram, Lulu clarified that neither she nor her company had any engagements with the group and cautioned schools against working with them.

The poster showed a photo of a group of people, purporting to be the cast of the TV show Sultana, mentoring children.

"PUBLIC NOTICE!!!!!!! Kindly Be advised that at no point is #vicworldevents related with #Jiffypictures. We ask schools to avoid engaging this particular team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Royal Media Services /Jiffypictures will NEVER ask for money to mentor kids!!!! Beware!!!!!"

Lulu Hassan
Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Citizen TV actor opens up about battling cancer

In the flagged poster by Vic World Events, Sultana’s cast members Sultana (played by Mwanaasha Johari) and Babu (played by Lolani Kalu) were set to appear at the Ukunda Kids Festival on Sunday, March 25 from 9am to 4pm. Other kids activities were also listed in the event poster.

According to a complaint raised said more than ten schools had been scammed in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was a lie, they conned more than 10 schools in Diani and ran away with the money. They didn’t show up or performed. They lied our innocent kids and the parents who made an effort to raise the money. It wasn’t fair at all,” said one of the complainants.

Jiffy pictures is known for the production of Swahili telenovelas for local audiences with the couple writing the scripts, scouting talent and executive producing the shows.

Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla
Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Actor Kokani reveals truth about Maria and Sultana's alleged beef off set

The company’s social media pages were set up in 2016 and in 2017 they landed their first greenlight from Multichoice for Maza.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have produced a couple of telenovelas which are Maria, Sultana, Zora, Kovu, Aziza, Huba on Maisha Bongo, and Maza on Maisha Magic East.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Huddah defends fake first-class flight claims

Huddah defends fake first-class flight claims

Lulu Hassan denounces company accused of conning 10 schools

Lulu Hassan denounces company accused of conning 10 schools

Eric Omondi marches with 3M CVs to State House [Video]

Eric Omondi marches with 3M CVs to State House [Video]

Why maandamano doesn't make sense - DNA shares opinion

Why maandamano doesn't make sense - DNA shares opinion

Bald Man Anthem producer Mutoriah secures Netflix deal

Bald Man Anthem producer Mutoriah secures Netflix deal

Nairofey opens up on life after nasty break-up with Russia-based ex-husband

Nairofey opens up on life after nasty break-up with Russia-based ex-husband

US Vice President recognises Bien, Zuchu, Ali Kiba as top African artists

US Vice President recognises Bien, Zuchu, Ali Kiba as top African artists

Akothee cautions fiancé on things she won't compromise after wedding

Akothee cautions fiancé on things she won't compromise after wedding

TikToker Ajib Gathoni addresses break up with Josh Wonder

TikToker Ajib Gathoni addresses break up with Josh Wonder

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe's Biography: Career, personal life, networth

Caroline Mutoko

I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

The late Elizabeth Gathigi

Postmortem report reveals preacher Elizabeth Githigi's cause of death

Akothee and boyfriend Schweizer Omosh

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce