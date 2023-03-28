Lulu Hassan denounces company accused of conning 10 schools

In a post on Instagram, Lulu clarified that neither she nor her company had any engagements with the group and cautioned schools against working with them.

The poster showed a photo of a group of people, purporting to be the cast of the TV show Sultana, mentoring children.

"PUBLIC NOTICE!!!!!!! Kindly Be advised that at no point is #vicworldevents related with #Jiffypictures. We ask schools to avoid engaging this particular team.

"Royal Media Services /Jiffypictures will NEVER ask for money to mentor kids!!!! Beware!!!!!"

In the flagged poster by Vic World Events, Sultana’s cast members Sultana (played by Mwanaasha Johari) and Babu (played by Lolani Kalu) were set to appear at the Ukunda Kids Festival on Sunday, March 25 from 9am to 4pm. Other kids activities were also listed in the event poster.

According to a complaint raised said more than ten schools had been scammed in the process.

“This was a lie, they conned more than 10 schools in Diani and ran away with the money. They didn’t show up or performed. They lied our innocent kids and the parents who made an effort to raise the money. It wasn’t fair at all,” said one of the complainants.

Jiffy pictures is known for the production of Swahili telenovelas for local audiences with the couple writing the scripts, scouting talent and executive producing the shows.

The company’s social media pages were set up in 2016 and in 2017 they landed their first greenlight from Multichoice for Maza.

