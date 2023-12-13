Abel Mutua finally shares daughter's KCPE success & high school choice

In an interview with local media on December 12, Abel expressed his happiness and anticipation for Mumbus' next chapter as she prepares to join a boarding school in January.

Mumbu's boarding school plans

Abel Mutua expressed immense happiness as a parent, sharing that Mumbus will be transitioning to a boarding school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He reminisced about the celebratory atmosphere present now noting that he did not get aby because Mumbus came too early.

He humorously mentioned that Mumbus was welcomed into the family when he was just 24 and his wife Judy 23, and he playfully hinted at the potential challenges of an empty nest.

"Anaenda boarding. Naskia fiti sana. Unajua huyo mtoi alikjua nikiwa 24. Hizi sherehe mmekuwa mkipiga hapa mimi sikuwahi piga. Sasa wacha nimsafirishe, sijui kama ni tarehe tisa, tarehe kumi mtatusoma kwa gazeti.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Judy cannot wait. Afadhali mimi nilikuwa 24, she was 23 then we got her. Although after two weeks hivi tutamhata, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there. For now wacha akwende," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Judy Nyawira acknowledges Mumbus' achievement

In November, Abel Mutua and his wife Judy Nyawira congratulated their daughter for her outstanding performance in the KCPE.

ADVERTISEMENT

While they didn't disclose her specific marks, Judy Nyawira expressed pride in their daughter's accomplishments.

"You have done is so proud! Well done Mkamba wa mama," she wrote.

However, the celebration stirred curiosity, leading some individuals to inquire about Mumbus' results. Abel addressed this by stating that since Mumbus is already an internet sensation, people can find her and ask directly. He hinted that the details might soon be revealed.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he could declare what her daughter got, Abel maintained that since Mumbus is already an internet sensation, they could all look for her and ask her. He, however, said that the results will soon be known.

"Sasa Mumbus ashakuwa ntu wa internet, Mtafuteni tu pale mumuulize tu. Atawaambia. But nyinyi jueni sis tuko tu sawa hatutakuwa tumefurahi hivi," he said.

Abel Mutua's upcoming projects in 2024

Besides celebrating Mumbus' academic achievements, Abel Mutua shared insights into his upcoming projects in the entertainment industry.

He revealed that Phil-It Production, his production company, is gearing up to release a movie in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film-maker Abel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya