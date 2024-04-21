Inspekta Mwala wows netizens with kind gesture while in traffic [Video]

A video capturing the actor's selfless deed while driving has been making rounds on social media, leaving netizens in awe of his compassion.

The undated footage showcases Mwala's compassionate nature as he extends a helping hand to a woman in need while stuck in traffic.

Despite being behind the wheel, Mwala noticed the woman, who was accompanied by a baby, and without hesitation, he rolled down his window and reached for his wallet to assist her.

The genuine act of kindness was captured by a bystander from another vehicle, highlighting Mwala's humility and genuine concern for others.

What's truly remarkable is that Mwala carried out the gesture without seeking any attention, driving away quietly after helping the woman, leaving a lasting impression on those who witnessed the scene.

Kenyans took to social media to commend Mwala for his altruistic deed, praising him for his humility and compassion.

Beyond the gesture itself, some netizens also marveled at Mwala's ability to drive despite his relatively short stature, further cementing his status as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Inspekta Mwala's radio career

While Mwala bid farewell to his radio career, his legacy continues to resonate with fans.

Having co-hosted the popular breakfast show, 'JamboKenya', alongside Vincent Ateya and Melody Sinzore for 13 years, Mwala decided to embark on a new chapter in his life, retiring from radio in December 2020.

Reflecting on his decision to step away from radio, Mwala expressed gratitude for the opportunity to pursue his passion but emphasised the importance of exploring life beyond the confines of a radio studio.

"I was on the radio because it’s a passion I have had for a long time. When I resigned people were shocked because they thought I would always be on radio. But there is life beyond that," Mwala said.

Since retiring from radio, Mwala has been enjoying a quieter life out of the spotlight, occasionally resurfacing on social media alongside other radio celebrities.