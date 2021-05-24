RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Celestine ‘Selina’ Gachuhi proposed to by boyfriend & It’s a Big YES! (Photo)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations

Actress Celestine ‘Selina’ Gachuhi proposed to boyfriend & It’s a Big YES! (Photo)
Actress Celestine ‘Selina’ Gachuhi proposed to boyfriend & It’s a Big YES! (Photo) Actress Celestine ‘Selina’ Gachuhi proposed to boyfriend & It’s a Big YES! (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

Actress Celestine Gachuhi popularly known as Selina is officially off the market and being proposed to by her boyfriend Phil Kimemia.

Recommended articles

The engagement happened over the weekend, after Kimemia went down to his Knee to pop the big question and Ms Gachuhi said Yes.

An excited Selina shared the good news with her over 403 Instagram followers who couldn't help it but gush over her.

“YESSS!!! ❤❤🙏😇” shared Selina.

Actress Celestine ‘Selina’ Gachuhi proposed to boyfriend & It’s a Big YES! (Photo)
Actress Celestine ‘Selina’ Gachuhi proposed to boyfriend & It’s a Big YES! (Photo) Actress Celestine ‘Selina’ Gachuhi proposed to boyfriend & It’s a Big YES! (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, a thankful Phil Kimemia also shared the engagement news with his fans and they were happy about it.

‘She said yes! So excited for this next chapter. @celestinegachuhi 💍 ♥️ 📸 @nxtlvlimagery” shared Phil Kimemia.

The proposal come days after Selina put up a sweet birthday message to Phil who was turning a year older.

Also Read: Top 10 Musicians in East Africa with Most YouTube Subscribers (Full List)

Actress Celestine ‘Selina’ Gachuhi proposed to boyfriend & It’s a Big YES! (Photo)
Actress Celestine ‘Selina’ Gachuhi proposed to boyfriend & It’s a Big YES! (Photo) Actress Celestine ‘Selina’ Gachuhi proposed to boyfriend & It’s a Big YES! (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

“Happiest birthday my kamtu❤❤❤, mwanamziki🥰❤, @phil_kimemia

You are blessed🙏 You are the head and not the tail 🙏 May all your dreams come to pass in Jesus name🙏 #birthdayboy🎉” reads Gachuhi’s message to Phil.

Reactions on the Proposal

pascaltokodi “🙌🙌🙌🙌 congratulations”

nickndeda “Wow!!! Congrats”

hassansarahCongratulations 🤗💛🎉”

joycemaina “Congratulations”

timelessnoel “Congratulations 👏👏👏”

pinkyghelani “Congratulations! 🥰❤️”

michelle.ntalamiAww congratulations darling!♥️"”

djmokenya “Congrats 🔥”

talliaoyando “Congratulations ❤️”

phil_director “Congratulations 💐💐💐”

nonsiziagnes “Congratulations @celestinegachuhi 😍”

annestellah “Congratulations hun 😘😘😘”

maryaprude “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

this_is_gathoni “Congratulations dear”

mikemutenyo “Congratulations my people”

Also Read: Actor Rotimi proposes to Vanessa Mdee and It’s a big YES!

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke