Actress Celestine ‘Selina’ Gachuhi proposed to by boyfriend & It’s a Big YES! (Photo)

Actress Celestine Gachuhi popularly known as Selina is officially off the market and being proposed to by her boyfriend Phil Kimemia.
The engagement happened over the weekend, after Kimemia went down to his Knee to pop the big question and Ms Gachuhi said Yes.
An excited Selina shared the good news with her over 403 Instagram followers who couldn't help it but gush over her.
“YESSS!!! ❤❤🙏😇” shared Selina.
On the other hand, a thankful Phil Kimemia also shared the engagement news with his fans and they were happy about it.
‘She said yes! So excited for this next chapter. @celestinegachuhi 💍 ♥️ 📸 @nxtlvlimagery” shared Phil Kimemia.
The proposal come days after Selina put up a sweet birthday message to Phil who was turning a year older.
“Happiest birthday my kamtu❤❤❤, mwanamziki🥰❤, @phil_kimemia
You are blessed🙏 You are the head and not the tail 🙏 May all your dreams come to pass in Jesus name🙏 #birthdayboy🎉” reads Gachuhi’s message to Phil.
Reactions on the Proposal
