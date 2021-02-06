Award-winning Actress Elizabeth Lulu Michael has said that she is not going to argue or engage Stephen Kanumba’s mother after she maintained that she (Lulu) is the one who killed her son.

Lulu mentioned that she has accepted to carry all the blame, despite her manslaughter case against the late Stephen Kanumba being determined by the Court of law.

“Nadhani ndio Msalaba wangu na itabidi nifike nao Mwisho, there is no way out... sina neno lolote la kumwambia mama, Nitaendela kuwa mkimya, kunyamaza na kupokea lawaza zote kwa mikono miwili, na Nitanyamaza maana wanasema Mzazi hakosei” said Lulu Michael.

Her response come days after the late Kanumba’s Mother Flora Mtegoa, said that she will never forgive the actress for Killing her son. Adding that the actress has never bothered to ask for forgiveness.

“Aliyemua Stephen Charles Kanumba ni Elizabeth Michael. Unasamehe mtu aliyeomba msamaha. Na mimi hiyo siwezi kufuta maana hiyo ni historia mpaka dunia inaisha. Labda hangeuawa angekuwa bado yupo, kwa hiyo mungu Hakumpenda Zaidi, kuna watu walimpenda Zaidi wakamtoa duniani.

Ni mdogo wa umrilakini mkubwwa wa mambo…lakini mimi sina tatizo naye dunian mimi nimemalizana naye, kwanza yeye ana hela, mimi nitamfanya nini ndio maana nasema siwezi kuwa mtumwa….aendelee na mambo yake lakini tukumbuke damu ya mtu…lakini mimi ndo mama Kamnumba na sitakaa nisahau, yeye alimalizan na mahakama Duniani lakini kwangu mimi bado nina kidonda. Yeye baada ya Kanumab ametembeana Wanaume wangapi? Wengi tu lakini mimi sijapata mtoto mwingine, kwa hiyo yeye ana raha mimi ninahuzuni” Said Mama Kanumba.

The award-winning actress completed her Jail term back in 2018. On May 5th 2018 Lulu was released from prison and allowed to serve community service sentence, which she completed in November the same year.

The actress had been sentenced to a two-year jail term on November 13, 2017 for accidentally killing her fellow actor Stephen Kanumba.

Elizabeth was accused of pushing Kanumba violently where he fell and received a fatal blow on his head.

She was 17 years old then and was arrested and taken into custody at Oysterbay Police Station before she was later charged with murder and remanded at a Tanzanian prison for seven months.

After her release, she managed to create a wonderful career in Tanzanian film & TV series and also as a brand ambassador and reputable TV host.

