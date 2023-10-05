3 demands Minne Kariuki has issued to Michelle Ntalami in counter lawsuit

In a swift countermove, Minne Kariuki, has issued a counter lawsuit demanding a 'cease and desist' of defamatory statements and intention to institute legal action.

Kariuki's legal team has emphasised that she has not received proper notice or legal documents from Michelle Ntalami, despite Ntalami's public claims to the contrary.

According to legal documents seen by this writer, Minne describes Ntalami's claims as 'absurd' and foresees potential adverse effects on their client's reputation.

As a result, they have called on Michelle Ntalami to cease and desist any further false or defamatory statements about Minne Kariuki on social media or any other platform and publicly retract her previous statements.

Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, Minne Kariuki is seeking Sh3 million in general damages for defamation, emphasising the seriousness of the allegations made against her.

This legal standoff began when Michelle Ntalami filed a lawsuit against DNR Studios, M-NET, and Minne Kariuki. Ntalami levelled several accusations, including defamation and a breach of the code of conduct.

Ntalami alleges that D&R Studios Kenya was negligent in not providing her with an actor's consent form and for using her images without her permission.

She also claims that the studio failed in its duty to protect her from bullying and defamatory attacks while disregarding her cease and desist letter.

Ntalami has taken issue with M-NET TV for failing to protect her and violating her Privacy Rights to Data Protection.

Michelle Ntalami Pulse Live Kenya

Ntalami's legal action against Minne Kariuki centres around allegations of bullying and insults.