Burial details for Nyaboke Moraa's daughter Marrie

The Kenyan entertainment industry is in mourning following the tragic news of the death of Marrie, the daughter of actress Nyaboke Moraa.

Just days after announcing the passing, actress Sandra Dacha, a close friend of Nyaboke, has shared the burial plans set to take place in Kisumu.

Sandra Dacha has been a pillar of support for Nyaboke Moraa, not only during this devastating time but also when Nyaboke lost other family members, including her brother.

Actress Nyaboke Moraa and her friend Sandra Dacha Pulse Live Kenya

Burial Plans for Nyaboke Moraa's daughter

On July 30, Sandra took to social media to announce the burial details for Nyaboke Moraa's daughter.

The grieving friend revealed that Marrie will be laid to rest on August 10, 2024, in Kadongo, Kisumu County.

Sandra made a plea to the public, asking for financial assistance to help Nyaboke and her ex-partner give their daughter a proper send-off.

Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng Pulse Live Kenya

She shared the account number and paybill information for contributions, encouraging everyone to support the grieving family.

“Dear loved ones, let’s come together to help Gloria Anazidi Kuiva Moraa and Aende Blak give their daughter Marrie a befitting send-off. We appeal for your financial support to make the ceremony a success. Marrie will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Kadongo, Kisumu County. Kindly channel your support to: PAYBILL No: 8023781, ACCOUNT No: Your name,” she wrote on Facebook.

Nyaboke Moraa loses only daughter

Marrie passed away on July 28, leaving many questions unanswered about her untimely death.

Actress Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

The 19-year-old's cause of death has not been officially disclosed, and the circumstances surrounding her passing remain unclear.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that Marrie might have been facing personal issues and had a strained relationship with her mother, Nyaboke.

Fans and fellow celebrities have been expressing their sympathy and support for Nyaboke Moraa during this incredibly difficult time.

Actress Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya