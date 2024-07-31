The sports category has moved to a new website.

Burial details for Nyaboke Moraa's daughter Marrie

Lynet Okumu

Nyaboke Moraa's only daughter Marrie passed away on July 28, leaving many questions unanswered about her untimely death.

  • Marrie, the daughter of Kenyan actress Nyaboke Moraa, passed away on July 28.
  • The cause of Marrie's untimely death remains undisclosed, but there are unconfirmed reports of personal issues and strained relationship with her mother.
  • Actress Sandra Dacha, a close friend of Nyaboke, has requested financial assistance for the burial expenses.

The Kenyan entertainment industry is in mourning following the tragic news of the death of Marrie, the daughter of actress Nyaboke Moraa.

Just days after announcing the passing, actress Sandra Dacha, a close friend of Nyaboke, has shared the burial plans set to take place in Kisumu.

Sandra Dacha has been a pillar of support for Nyaboke Moraa, not only during this devastating time but also when Nyaboke lost other family members, including her brother.

On July 30, Sandra took to social media to announce the burial details for Nyaboke Moraa's daughter.

The grieving friend revealed that Marrie will be laid to rest on August 10, 2024, in Kadongo, Kisumu County.

Sandra made a plea to the public, asking for financial assistance to help Nyaboke and her ex-partner give their daughter a proper send-off.

She shared the account number and paybill information for contributions, encouraging everyone to support the grieving family.

“Dear loved ones, let’s come together to help Gloria Anazidi Kuiva Moraa and Aende Blak give their daughter Marrie a befitting send-off. We appeal for your financial support to make the ceremony a success. Marrie will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Kadongo, Kisumu County. Kindly channel your support to: PAYBILL No: 8023781, ACCOUNT No: Your name,” she wrote on Facebook.

Marrie passed away on July 28, leaving many questions unanswered about her untimely death.

The 19-year-old's cause of death has not been officially disclosed, and the circumstances surrounding her passing remain unclear.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that Marrie might have been facing personal issues and had a strained relationship with her mother, Nyaboke.

Fans and fellow celebrities have been expressing their sympathy and support for Nyaboke Moraa during this incredibly difficult time.

The loss of a child is unimaginable, and the outpouring of love and condolences from the public has been a source of comfort for Nyaboke.

