The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I could see the scare on her face - Nyce Wanjeri's hubby narrates her post-birth struggles

Lynet Okumu

Leting, the husband of actress Nyce Wanjeri, has shared insights into the emotional and physical transformations Nyce went through following childbirth and how these changes impacted her

Actress Nyce Wanjeri and hubby Leting
Actress Nyce Wanjeri and hubby Leting

Bringing a child into the world is a monumental journey filled with joy and challenges. Nyce Wanjeri, a popular actress and singer, recently welcomed her daughter into the world.

Recommended articles

Her husband, Leting, expressed his gratitude for the tremendous effort and sacrifices she made during the pregnancy and postpartum period.

In a message shared on social media on November 5, he detailed his wife's journey, highlighting her struggles and triumphs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leting opened up about the emotional and physical changes that Nyce experienced after childbirth.

Actress Nyce Wanjeri and hubby Leting
Actress Nyce Wanjeri and hubby Leting Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nyce Wanjeri & husband Leting welcome their 1st child together

He empathised with the common body transformations that often occur during pregnancy, such as skin stretching and significant scars.

Nyce faced self-doubt and insecurities about her body, a sentiment many women can relate to. Her husband observed her emotional turmoil and wanted to support her through it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One day I'll tell you a story about this amazing human called Nyce Wanjeri. You see during postpartum, she was so confused about what had happened to her body. For those of you familiar with the pregnancy journey, you know how the body deforms and skin stretches...leaving you with a significant scar of life. That's what happened to my gem...and I could see the scare on her face," Leting wrote.

Actress Nyce Wanjeri and hubby Leting
Actress Nyce Wanjeri and hubby Leting Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised that the postpartum period can sometimes lead to a condition known as postpartum depression, affecting many new mothers.

Nyce's reluctance to leave the house and preference for solitude were signals of her emotional struggle.

"She never wanted to leave the house and preferred staying home alone when I went out to run errands. Ladies and gents, this is called postpartum depression," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leting played a pivotal role in helping his wife overcome her postpartum depression. He shared that he gently encouraged her to engage with others and reminded her of the unwavering love she had from her family and friends.

He didn't stop at words of encouragement. The father of two actively took his wife out of the house, even when she was initially hesitant to do so.

Actress Nyce Wanjeri and hubby Leting
Actress Nyce Wanjeri and hubby Leting Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nyce Wanjeri's emotional message to daughter and brother on their birthdays

ADVERTISEMENT

Their outings included lunch dates, gigs, and concerts, which allowed Nyce to reconnect with the world outside their home. It was through these experiences that Nyce gradually regained her self-confidence and started to embrace her body's transformation.

"If not for me insisting that she had to breathe, she didn't wanna leave the house. Lakini Leting ni nani..I have been taking her out of the house by force. I took her to lunch dates. I took her to gigs and concerts," he wrote.

Leting took pride in sharing how Nyce's journey had led to her recovery. Her scars had healed, and her glowing aura was a testament to her resilience.

Actress Nyce ‘Shiro’ Wanjeri and hubby Leting
Actress Nyce ‘Shiro’ Wanjeri and hubby Leting Actress Nyce ‘Shiro’ Wanjeri and her Boyfriend Leting Pulse Live Kenya

He recognised the significance of the physical and emotional transformations that individuals undergo during life-changing experiences like pregnancy and childbirth.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She has learned to put on her birth scars with pride because the job of bringing a human to life is no mean fete. She has recovered. Her scars have healed. She is glowing and all these things make me so proud, " he wrote.

Leting's message was also a tribute to mothers everywhere. He acknowledged the profound sacrifices and challenges they face, highlighting the beauty of their journey.

Nyce Wanjeri and hubby Leting
Nyce Wanjeri and hubby Leting Nyce Wanjeri with her boyfriend Leting Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Actress Nyce 'Shiro' Wanjeri releases first single 'Nakuhitaji'

ADVERTISEMENT

He encouraged mothers to embrace their unique experiences and be proud of the scars, both physical and emotional, that they carry as symbols of their incredible strength.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Headteachers suspended for permitting Zuchu's 'Honey' to play in schools to be reinstated

Headteachers suspended for permitting Zuchu's 'Honey' to play in schools to be reinstated

I could see the scare on her face - Nyce Wanjeri's hubby narrates her post-birth struggles

I could see the scare on her face - Nyce Wanjeri's hubby narrates her post-birth struggles

Senator Crystal Asige experiments with hip-hop, trap & RnB in her new mixtape

Senator Crystal Asige experiments with hip-hop, trap & RnB in her new mixtape

Netizens react after Jeff Koinange uttered a curse during live broadcast [Video]

Netizens react after Jeff Koinange uttered a curse during live broadcast [Video]

Brown Mauzo ready for marriage 3 months after announcing split from Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo ready for marriage 3 months after announcing split from Vera Sidika

‘Shakib told me to ask Zari about giving him a child’ - Ray P clarifies

‘Shakib told me to ask Zari about giving him a child’ - Ray P clarifies

MrBeast's Biography: Sh72 billion net worth, girlfriend & YouTube empire

MrBeast's Biography: Sh72 billion net worth, girlfriend & YouTube empire

Prezzo's confession: I worked as Mungiki leader for 9 years under Maina Njenga

Prezzo's confession: I worked as Mungiki leader for 9 years under Maina Njenga

I was hurt when Bobi Wine unfollowed me; I don't even support NRM - Salvado

I was hurt when Bobi Wine unfollowed me; I don't even support NRM - Salvado

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee and her boyfriend Omosh

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Jackie Matubia

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Kenyan singer Ally B

Ally B's Biography: Age, music career, wife & son who is also a music star

Mr Ibu is in recovery [Instagram/@realmribu]

Mr Ibu has had 5 surgeries and is in the intensive care unit - Family