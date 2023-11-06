I could see the scare on her face - Nyce Wanjeri's hubby narrates her post-birth struggles

Her husband, Leting, expressed his gratitude for the tremendous effort and sacrifices she made during the pregnancy and postpartum period.

In a message shared on social media on November 5, he detailed his wife's journey, highlighting her struggles and triumphs.

Leting: Nyce Wanjeri had postpartum insecurities

Leting opened up about the emotional and physical changes that Nyce experienced after childbirth.

He empathised with the common body transformations that often occur during pregnancy, such as skin stretching and significant scars.

Nyce faced self-doubt and insecurities about her body, a sentiment many women can relate to. Her husband observed her emotional turmoil and wanted to support her through it.

"One day I'll tell you a story about this amazing human called Nyce Wanjeri. You see during postpartum, she was so confused about what had happened to her body. For those of you familiar with the pregnancy journey, you know how the body deforms and skin stretches...leaving you with a significant scar of life. That's what happened to my gem...and I could see the scare on her face," Leting wrote.

He emphasised that the postpartum period can sometimes lead to a condition known as postpartum depression, affecting many new mothers.

Nyce's reluctance to leave the house and preference for solitude were signals of her emotional struggle.

"She never wanted to leave the house and preferred staying home alone when I went out to run errands. Ladies and gents, this is called postpartum depression," he wrote.

How Leting helped Nyce Wanjeri conquer postpartum depression

Leting played a pivotal role in helping his wife overcome her postpartum depression. He shared that he gently encouraged her to engage with others and reminded her of the unwavering love she had from her family and friends.

He didn't stop at words of encouragement. The father of two actively took his wife out of the house, even when she was initially hesitant to do so.

Their outings included lunch dates, gigs, and concerts, which allowed Nyce to reconnect with the world outside their home. It was through these experiences that Nyce gradually regained her self-confidence and started to embrace her body's transformation.

"If not for me insisting that she had to breathe, she didn't wanna leave the house. Lakini Leting ni nani..I have been taking her out of the house by force. I took her to lunch dates. I took her to gigs and concerts," he wrote.

Leting took pride in sharing how Nyce's journey had led to her recovery. Her scars had healed, and her glowing aura was a testament to her resilience.

Actress Nyce 'Shiro' Wanjeri and her Boyfriend Leting

He recognised the significance of the physical and emotional transformations that individuals undergo during life-changing experiences like pregnancy and childbirth.

"She has learned to put on her birth scars with pride because the job of bringing a human to life is no mean fete. She has recovered. Her scars have healed. She is glowing and all these things make me so proud, " he wrote.

Leting's special tribute to mothers

Leting's message was also a tribute to mothers everywhere. He acknowledged the profound sacrifices and challenges they face, highlighting the beauty of their journey.

Nyce Wanjeri with her boyfriend Leting

