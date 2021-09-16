Actress Wolper reveals son's face for the first time after landing ambassadorial deal

Wolper together with her fiancé Rich Mitindo unveiled their son Pascal to the public at a time he was being introduced as the new brand ambassador for Sweet Lorah, an Apparel and Clothing shop (Kids) in Tanzania.

“Asante Mungu kwakila kitu 🙏 Thank u Boss wa p @sweetlorah kwa leo sina Ata Chakuandika sina sina sina ila Nasema Tuu jamani Namshukuru Mungu saana Lkn pia asanteni waandishi wote kwakukamilisha jambo la Mtoto wetu Pascal 🙏” shared Wolper.

Actress Wolper reveals son's face for the first time after landing endorsement deal Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Rich Mitindo took to social media to congratulate his son on his first endorsement deal.

“Hongera sana mtoto wetu kipenzi. Leo tunajivunia sana wewe. Tunataka na tunatumahi kuwa siku moja utafikia kilele cha mafanikio ukiwa mkubwa Nakupenda P @mitindojr” wrote Rich.

Rich and Wolper welcomed their bundle of joy back in May this year. Wolper shared the good news with her over 7.5 million Instagram followers, stating that she is happy to be mother.

Wolper dated Rich before meeting Harmonize and when her relationship with Konde Boy ended in 2017, she rekindled her love with Rich who was single at that time.

In August 2021, Rich was treated Wolper to a surprise engagement party and she could not hold back her tears.