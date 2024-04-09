All about South Africa-based school where Crazy Kennar will be studying

The AFDA School for the Creative Economy, located in South Africa, is a private higher education institution offering courses in film, television, performance, business innovation and technology, radio and podcasting, and creative writing.

It has campuses in Auckland Park, Johannesburg; Observatory, Cape Town; Durban North, Durban; and Central, Port Elizabeth.

The school which was established renowned for producing notable names in the film industry across Africa.

With content creation now a lucrative field, Kennar aims to acquire skills that will elevate his career to the next level.

Kennar, an Actuarial Science graduate from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, will be operating from both Kenya and South Africa, according to his Instagram announcement.

"A new level of entertainment unlocked. Journey with me as I share my life with you as a Local Genius Kenyan creator studying in South Africa, living in Kenya and South Africa while creating content across the world," said Kennar.

Content creators have been earning millions from content creation, with more opportunities set to arise after Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced plans to introduce monetization opportunities for users in Kenya by June 2024.

This decision opens up new avenues for content creators, businesses, and entrepreneurs to leverage the platform for financial gain.

Content creator Crazy Kennar in South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

Facebook and Instagram, with their substantial user base that actively engages with the platforms for social networking, business promotion, and content consumption, present significant opportunities.

