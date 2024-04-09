The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

All about South Africa-based school where Crazy Kennar will be studying

Amos Robi

The South Africa-based school has produced some of the top film-makers in Africa

Content creator Crazy Kennar in South Africa
Content creator Crazy Kennar in South Africa

Content creator Crazy Kennar has moved to South Africa to study at the AFDA School for the Creative Economy.

The AFDA School for the Creative Economy, located in South Africa, is a private higher education institution offering courses in film, television, performance, business innovation and technology, radio and podcasting, and creative writing.

It has campuses in Auckland Park, Johannesburg; Observatory, Cape Town; Durban North, Durban; and Central, Port Elizabeth.

The school which was established renowned for producing notable names in the film industry across Africa.

With content creation now a lucrative field, Kennar aims to acquire skills that will elevate his career to the next level.

Content creator Crazy Kennar in South Africa
Content creator Crazy Kennar in South Africa

Kennar, an Actuarial Science graduate from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, will be operating from both Kenya and South Africa, according to his Instagram announcement.

"A new level of entertainment unlocked. Journey with me as I share my life with you as a Local Genius Kenyan creator studying in South Africa, living in Kenya and South Africa while creating content across the world," said Kennar.

Content creators have been earning millions from content creation, with more opportunities set to arise after Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced plans to introduce monetization opportunities for users in Kenya by June 2024.

This decision opens up new avenues for content creators, businesses, and entrepreneurs to leverage the platform for financial gain.

Content creator Crazy Kennar in South Africa
Content creator Crazy Kennar in South Africa

Facebook and Instagram, with their substantial user base that actively engages with the platforms for social networking, business promotion, and content consumption, present significant opportunities.

Over the years, Kenyan users have demonstrated keen interest in leveraging digital platforms for various purposes, making the country an attractive market for tech companies looking to expand their reach.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
