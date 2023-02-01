ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Citizen TV reporter among 3 winners of KAS Media Africa award

Amos Robi

The three winners of the award will be invited to attend a fact-finding tour of innovative local journalism Newsrooms in Germany in 2023

Citizen TV studios
Citizen TV studios

Africa Uncensored journalist Raquel Muigai has been awarded the KAS media Africa Award for local journalism.

Muigia won the award for her feature, 'Scars of the vote' which aired during her time at Citizen TV.

The piece that was aired on May 8, 2022, detailed the plight of four post-election violence survivors as temperatures rose with several areas marked as hotspots for violence as the country approached the August elections.

The other two winners of the award are Jeff Wicks from South Africa and Esther Oluka from Uganda.

Raquel Muigai
Raquel Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Journalist Raquel Muigai finds new home after leaving Citizen TV

Reacting to great news Muigai said she was Humbled and honoured. This is the second award the feature by Muigai is winning.

In December 2022, Muigai won the SDG Media Award 2022 in recognition of her role in promoting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

"We did it! We won the SDG Media Award 2022. Thank you to everyone who took their time to vote and to the entire team at Citizen TV that made the winning story Scars Of The Vote possible," an elated Muigai shared after bagging the award.

Raquel Muigai poses for a photo with her award during the 2022 African Climate Change and Environmental Reporting (ACCER) Awards in Kigali Rwanda on June 24, 2022.
Raquel Muigai poses for a photo with her award during the 2022 African Climate Change and Environmental Reporting (ACCER) Awards in Kigali Rwanda on June 24, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NTV's Lofty Matambo, Fridah Mwaka named 2022 journalists of the year

KAS Media Africa is the Regional Media Programme for Sub-Sahara Africa of the German Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

The programme is aimed at pushing for democracy and the formation of opinion. KAS Media Africa’s practical work is geared toward socio-political information and watchdog role, independent and pluralistic media landscape and value-centered political communication.

