Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

On Friday, Akothee took to her Instagram stories and shared videos of the venue for her upcoming wedding.

According to the video captions, the venue is near a water body, which was chosen by Omosh, according to Akothee.

"Inspection on my wedding venue, my husband asked for a water body. I can't wait. 10th April it is," she captioned the videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement comes several months after Omosh went for dowry negotiations at Akothee's place in Kisumu.

On January 25th, Akothee shared videos from home, informing her fans that Omosh had arrived in Kisumu for dowry negotiations.

The couple has been expressing their love for each other on social media, with Akothee promising to love her husband forever. They got together a few months after Akothee broke up with Nelly Oaks in June 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee's life has been full of challenges and struggles, including getting married at the age of 13 to her first love, Jared Okello, while still in high school in Homa Bay County.

By the time she was 16 years old, she had already given birth to four children, but unfortunately, one died shortly after delivery.

The businesswoman has five children from three different fathers of different nationalities - a Kenyan, a Frenchman, and a Swiss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her three daughters, Vesha, Rue Baby, and Prudence, were fathered by her first husband Jared Okello, while her sons, Ojwang and Oyoo, were fathered by the Frenchman and Swiss, respectively.

Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee met her second baby daddy, a Swiss personality, in 2008 at a restaurant in Shanzu. They had a son, Prince Ojwang, but he left her when she was five months pregnant. She then met Markus Meyer, who became her third baby daddy.

Although she loves all her baby daddies equally, Akothee stated that Markus plays a more active role than the others in raising their children. Currently, Prince Ojwang and Prince Oyoo are living in France with Markus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya