ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

Lynet Okumu

Akothee announces the date she will be walking down the aisle with her fiancé Omosh

Akothee and boyfriend Schweizer Omosh
Akothee and boyfriend Schweizer Omosh

Esther Akoth Kokeyo, popularly known as Akothee, has recently made headlines again by announcing that she will tie the knot with her fiancé, Schweizer, 'Omosh', on April 10.

Recommended articles

On Friday, Akothee took to her Instagram stories and shared videos of the venue for her upcoming wedding.

According to the video captions, the venue is near a water body, which was chosen by Omosh, according to Akothee.

"Inspection on my wedding venue, my husband asked for a water body. I can't wait. 10th April it is," she captioned the videos.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee's with her fiancé, Dennis 'Omosh' Schweizer,
Akothee's with her fiancé, Dennis 'Omosh' Schweizer, Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee shares how her dowry negotiations went down [Video]

The announcement comes several months after Omosh went for dowry negotiations at Akothee's place in Kisumu.

On January 25th, Akothee shared videos from home, informing her fans that Omosh had arrived in Kisumu for dowry negotiations.

The couple has been expressing their love for each other on social media, with Akothee promising to love her husband forever. They got together a few months after Akothee broke up with Nelly Oaks in June 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee and Omosh
Akothee and Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I love my man alone - Akothee denies dating married mzungu video vixen

Akothee's life has been full of challenges and struggles, including getting married at the age of 13 to her first love, Jared Okello, while still in high school in Homa Bay County.

By the time she was 16 years old, she had already given birth to four children, but unfortunately, one died shortly after delivery.

The businesswoman has five children from three different fathers of different nationalities - a Kenyan, a Frenchman, and a Swiss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her three daughters, Vesha, Rue Baby, and Prudence, were fathered by her first husband Jared Okello, while her sons, Ojwang and Oyoo, were fathered by the Frenchman and Swiss, respectively.

Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Do it at your own risk - Akothee warns women copying her lifestyle

Akothee met her second baby daddy, a Swiss personality, in 2008 at a restaurant in Shanzu. They had a son, Prince Ojwang, but he left her when she was five months pregnant. She then met Markus Meyer, who became her third baby daddy.

Although she loves all her baby daddies equally, Akothee stated that Markus plays a more active role than the others in raising their children. Currently, Prince Ojwang and Prince Oyoo are living in France with Markus.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the controversies surrounding her personal life, Akothee remains a popular figure in Kenya's music industry, known for her unique style and captivating performances.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

Former Kiss presenter Linda Nyangweso comes out as queer

Former Kiss presenter Linda Nyangweso comes out as queer

Court orders influencer to pay Nonini Sh1M over Instagram post

Court orders influencer to pay Nonini Sh1M over Instagram post

Eric Omondi's act of kindness towards riders goes viral [Video]

Eric Omondi's act of kindness towards riders goes viral [Video]

Anerlisa Muigai shares 7-month celibacy journey

Anerlisa Muigai shares 7-month celibacy journey

WATCH: Lady Bee interrupts video shoot to preach to curious onlookers

WATCH: Lady Bee interrupts video shoot to preach to curious onlookers

Oga Obinna offers love recipe to Sammy Boy

Oga Obinna offers love recipe to Sammy Boy

'Go Pato' singer announces tour in 5 major Kenyan towns

'Go Pato' singer announces tour in 5 major Kenyan towns

Priscilla Wa Imani defends trending lady whose boyfriend cheated

Priscilla Wa Imani defends trending lady whose boyfriend cheated

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Elizabeth Gathigi

Postmortem report reveals preacher Elizabeth Githigi's cause of death

Wema Sepetu, Amber Ray, Kamene Goro and Miss Trudy

Kamene Goro making radio comeback, Wema Sepetu pregnancy reports & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Andrew Kibe and Amber Ray

Amber Ray shuts down Andrew Kibe's criticism

Dishon Mirugi and Elizabeth Gathigi

New details emerge on pastor's death in singer Dishon Mirugi's house