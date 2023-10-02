Akothee drops 'Mrs Schweizer' title from Instagram bio

Netizens quickly noticed that her once-prominent Instagram name, 'Mrs. Schweizer has been replaced with Akothee Kenya.

The mother of five also added several other titles to her bio, including CEO of Akothee Safaris, CEO of Akothee Foundation, and Marketing Consultant.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Akothee's Instagram change sparks speculation

This sudden change has sparked speculation and curiosity among her followers about the possible cause of the same.

Rumours have been making rounds that there could be trouble in Akothee's marriage, although she has not confirmed the same.

Akothee changed her bio to Mrs Schweizer after her lavish wedding in April 2023. She had promised another big wedding in September of the same year, but it did not materialise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee's cryptic message

Prior to this Instagram bio change, Akothee shared a cryptic message on her social media platforms that left her fans concerned.

In a lengthy Instagram message, she expressed that she hadn't been herself lately and was in need of healing. She mentioned undergoing therapy for a troubling issue that had pushed her into a dangerous zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akothee went ahead to thank those who had supported her silently and helped her through this challenging journey.

Pulse Live Kenya

She revealed that she had emerged from a difficult period and had been quietly working on her recovery.

The trauma she experienced, along with some distressing revelations, had taken a significant toll on her. Akothee described days without food and sleep, as she grappled with difficult questions and internal turmoil.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Allow me to thank everyone who prayed for me in silence, everyone that walked me through the journey. I have come out of a very dangerous zone, and I have been healing in private.

"I am in my 2nd month of therapy. The trauma I went through after finding out the truth & some ugly stuff that left me shaking...It has been very heavy," she wrote