Akothee cautions fiancé on things she won't compromise after wedding

Lynet Okumu

Akothee speaks out on relationship expectations ahead of their wedding

Akothee & Omosh
Akothee & Omosh

Kenyan singer and entrepreneur, Akothee has sent a word of caution to her fiancé, Schweizer, 'Omosh', ahead of their upcoming wedding on April 1.

In a post on her Instagram on Tuesday, the mother of five praised Omosh as an understanding partner and an excellent provider.

She, however, made it clear that there are certain things she cannot tolerate in their relationship, especially infidelity.

Akothee emphasized that she cannot share her man with another woman and would gladly let go if it ever came to that.

Akothee & Omosh
Akothee & Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

She believes that if she has to share her man, it would be better to let him go and find someone willing to accept him as he is.

"Again, I don't know how to share, my Man if I have to share you, I better allow you have what you choose. Ahh, I always give away my old toys," Akothee wrote.

In addition, Akothee stated that she is a one-person woman with no reason to cheat on her partner.

"I have no reasons to cheat, I date one man at a time. When I fall in love, all men look like my blood brothers, I lose interest, I am the one pulling shorts, I am busy loving you, I have no time for the rest," She wrote.

Akothee & Omosh
Akothee & Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee opens up on escaping reality with sleeping tablets

She also pointed out that she is a self-made woman and does not depend on any man to pay her bills. However, she expects her partner to take up his responsibilities as a man and provide for the family.

"On money issues, I learnt how to make my own money, I don't depend on a man to pay for my bills but that doesn't stop you from taking up your responsibilities as a man," She wrote.

Akothee further commended Omosh for understanding his role as a husband and for being different from other men she has dated.

She appreciates how he cares for her and their home and constantly pays the bills without complaining.

"I am super proud and lucky that you are different. You understand the role of a husband. You outdo yourself and make me feel like a teenager," she wrote.

Akothee & Omosh
Akothee & Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee: Dangers of gossiping about your spouse to employees

Akothee recently announced that she will tie the knot with her fiancé, on April 10.

The mother of five has been documenting her wedding preparations on social media, including shopping for her wedding dress, which she claims is expensive.

