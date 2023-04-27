13 celebrities joining NRG Radio

As part of the recent changes the station has brought on board several notable kenyan celebrities.

With a team consisting of Betty Kyalo, Amina Abdi Rabar, Shaffie Weru, Kamene Goro, MC Jessy, and DJ Joe Mfalme, the station has certainly made an excellent selection of top talents in the industry.

Here is the full list of celebrities who have boarded the NRG Radio train so far

MC Jessy

Media personality Jusper Muthomi, 'MC Jessy' has joined NRG Radio and will be joined by Betty Kyallo as a guest host NRG radio on Thursday, April 27.

Jessy revealed that among his first guests on NRG Radio's will be musician Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee. This will be her first interview since her wedding.

Mc Jessy has delivered laughter into Kenyan living rooms during his time as a comedian on Churchill Raw, Churchill Live and Jesse Junction.

Apart from being on stage cracking people up with his jokes in his Meru accent, the Churchill show's emcee cum stand-up comedian Jessy also worked with Hot 96, before resigning to focus on his own company, Brandface Media Ltd.

Amina Abdi Rabar

NTV's 'The Trend' host Amina Abdi Rabar has also joined NRG Radio. The former radio queen will be gracing the NRG AM Show alongside DJ Joe Mfalme and Chebet Ronoh from 11AM-2PM.

Amina Abdi well known for her vibrant soul and presentation skills started out in Homeboyz radio.

Amina Abdi Rabar and Fareed Khimani hosts 1st Radio Marathon in Africa

She later joined Capital FM until 2020. Amina has held positions at prestigious media organizations and outlets such as Ebru, K24, NTV, and Maisha Magic East's 'The Turn Up'. She is also an Mc, Event Facilitator.

Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro started her career as a news anchor at Ebru Tv at the age of 21. She later became a radio presenter of the NRG radio breakfast program prior to joining Kiss 100 in June 2019.

In January 2023 she left Kiss 100 and has now made a comeback to NRG radio.

Kamene will host the NRG Radio Transit, a four-hour show every Friday between 3 and 7PM, alongside Shaffie Weru and DJ Pierra Makena.

Shaffie Weru

Two years after he was fired at Homeboyz Radio, veteran radio presenter Shaffie Weru has made a comeback to the airwaves alongside media personality Kamene Goro at NRG Radio.

After being off the air for two years, Shaffie made a comeback in January this year with a new show on his YouTube channel dubbed ‘Shafted’ that received a relatively warm reception

Esther Akoth (Akothee)

Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee has landed a job weeks after her grand wedding.

The businesswoman will be hosting the NRG Circle from 7-11PM alongside MC Jessy.

Betty Kyalo

Media personality Betty Kyallo is also joining the current trending Radio station NRG.

Betty is returning to the entertainment scene after taking a break to focus on private endeavours.

She will be hosting the NRG Transit show on Thursdays from 3-7PM

KRG The Don

Kenyan singer and businessman Karuga Kimani popularly known as KRG The Don has landed a spot at NRG.

He will be hosting NRG Transit show alongside DNA, Dufla and DJ JR.

Other notable personalities include.