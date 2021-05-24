Akothee leaves Kenyans in Stitches as she reacts to Kabi & Milly public display of Affection

In a recent post, Akothee noted that Kabi and his wife Milly Wa Jesus indulge in a lot of public affection towards each other.

The self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers lightheartedly stated that the affection is too much and that the two should be deactivated from Instagram.

“Mimi kenye imewahi nibeba in public tu ni ndege , hizi zingine tunakula KWA macho 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Sambary come Carry me also. Nimechoka kufichwa kama ARVs 💃🤦🤦🤦🤦I am just singing my lyrics for my new song 💘🤣🤣🤣Hii couple wananiharakishia maisha sana, watolowe Instagram mpaka nipate bwana 💃💃💃🤦💃🤦🤦 Ala,”wrote Akothee

The Wajesus have recently come under fire after it was confirmed that Kabi is the biological father to his cousin's child.

The two had previously put up a YouTube video denying Kabi’s paternity and deleted the video after DNA showed that he was the biological father.

Milly wa Jesus admitted that the news had been difficult for her to accept, while adding that it was a part of life.

"I understand that we all have a past and at times that past is tough and hard to understand.

"But I am also a mother and I know that every child needs love and support from the parents. As a mother I will do all that is possible to assist my husband to support Abby and to make sure she becomes integrated into our family," her brief statement read.

Fan Reactions to Akothee's post

Kabiwajesus: “😂😂😂😂 madam Boss wanauliza pin location wakukujie”

Rozey_lawrence_254: “Hivi tu ndio aliinua cousin yake 👀😳”

Ochonjodunco: “🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 huyo ni Danco?,huyu wachana naye,hatambui ata relatives,.awe niece,cuzo,...yote anapita nao🚶‍♂️”

Magnus_tz: “Anakukula tuu wala hakubebi 😂😂😂”

Wawerajacky: “😂😂😂😂😂wewe ujui ni Jesus”

Pikanaraych_: “Meanwhile wacha tuku lift in prayers 🤣🤣🤣”

Marlyne_alfreek: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂@akotheekenya where is the lie🔥🔥🔥”

Terrymugambi: “😂😂😂😂😂😂usijali boo..your time is coming ❤️😂”