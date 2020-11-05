Singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee penned down a congratulatory message to her younger sister Elseba Awuor Kokeyo aka Cebbie Koks Nyasego who has been appointed as the Global Peace County Ambassador for Migori County.

The No Filter hit-maker said that she is proud of her younger sister and all the things she has been able to accomplish over time.

“COUNT MYSELF THE MOST PROUD MOTHER 🙏❤️💋 LEADERSHIP IS IN OUR BLOOD 💪 @cebbie_koks_nyasego

Congratulations for this great milestone. You have grown to surprise me everyday with your competence, Commitment and determination. You are like a tea bag ,not worth much untill you've been through some hot water.

As the Global Peace Ambassador of Migori County and the Nyanza Region Representative, may you impact the youth. May God show you the way and keep you.

LOVE YOU NYASEGO @cebbie_koks_nyasego @MIGORICOUNTY,” reads Akothee’s message to her Sister.

Elseba Kokeyo's appointment

Cebbie was confirmed as the Global Peace Ambassador through a letter she shared with her Online Family, saying she is grateful to be handed the opportunity to serve and represent the people of Migori.

“First and foremost, I would like to extend my gratitude to Global Peace Foundation for this great opportunity. I am greatly honoured and privileged to be accepted as a Global Peace Ambassador and the much confidence placed on me. Assuring my unstinted assistance and cooperation in the attainment of Global Peace.

Secondly,I delightfully accept the appointment to the grade of County Ambassador of the heart of South Nyanza (MIGORI). I'm happy to be part of your team and to make notable noble contribution to humanity and the youth especially the Girlchild both in my county and Kenya at large.

Lastly,I appreciate people who mention my name where there're great opportunities and the strong belief they have in me. I forever remain grateful. To Msichana Empowerment Kuria , upwards and onwards we shall conquer the world and achieve the GIRL POWER DEAMS. So Help me God,” shared Cebbei Koks.

Part of her appointment letter reads; “It is our pleasure on behalf of the Global Peace County Ambassador Program committee, to congratulate you on your appointment as Global Peace County Ambassador for Migori County. We are inspired by the ideas you shared during your interview and the enthusiasm that you bring towards a significant influence on your community’s affair”.

