Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has reacted to her younger sister's Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego engagement, advising her to deny her man conjugal rights first until he bribes her(Akothee).

In her congratulatory message, Madam Boss requested Cebbie to give her a hint on how she can also get a man who will propose to her in such a romantic way, with a brand new car.

“Sister !,tell me where you hang out ,I could also meet another city engineer who can even gift me a bicycle haki🙈🙈 or does he have a friend or a workmate 🤔 hook up a sister

Proud and happy for you my darling sisi, CONGRATULATIONS @cebbie_koks_nyasego .But Don't give him first ,as your elder sister, Nataka Za macho ,hata kama ni mpesa ni sawa ,before I tell him 🤣🤣🤣🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️” reacted Akothee.

Photos from Cebbie Koks Nyasego Engagement

Yes I Do

Akothee’s reaction comes days after Cebbie was proposed to by City Doctor Juspus Rusana and she said “YES”.

The proposal happened during the officially partnership of Jada Express and Pete's coffee, brands Cebbie works for as their Brand Ambassador.

During the proposal Mr. Rusana gifted his fiancée (Cebbie) a brand new Car (Volvo XC60), a gas cylinder, one of the most expensive colognes, Samsung Note 10 and a pair of sneakers.

Thank you all for the wishes

Sharing the good news via her Instagram, Ms Kokeyo, expressed her gratitude towards everyone who had wished her well as she start a new chapter in her love life.

“Thank you all for the wishes. I live to appreciate you guys, for the world would be empty without you. As the beloved daughter to my mother, the darling, sweetheart to my father, in their wisdom and knowledge, I live to RESPECT,UNDERSTAND,CARE,SUBMIT, COOK AND LOVE with all my heart and soul.For I was created for you and you were created for me.💕 At the beginning there was love. And the love was us. #Engagementday #lovestory #tolovetoholdtocherish #inallyoudoistillcare” shared Cebbie Koks Kokeyo.

