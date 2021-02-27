On Friday (Night) Singer Alikiba took his fans by Surprise after he opted to pick his favorite songs from his rival camp WCB Wasafi during a live session on his Instagram.

During the Live session, King Kiba played a good number of songs from WCB Wasafi, giving a small talk on why he loves all the songs he played.

The Kings Music CEO, kicked off his WCB Playlist with Diamond Platnumz’s Song dubbed African Beauty, stating that he loves how its melody and beats have been arranged.

Alikiba

“Hii ni favorite yangu…naipenda sana..alifanya vizuri sana…I like the beats na melody unajua mimi ni Mbaya wa melody so this one is from Diamond” says Alikiba about Diamobnd’s African Beauty.

He went on to play Zuchu’s Sukari, Mbosso’s Nadekezwa, Lava Lava’s Wale Wale, Rayvanny’s Kwetu a song that he has always described as his all-time favorite.

This is the first time Kiba is going public with his love for songs composed by artistes signed under WCB Wasafi after years of being pitted against Diamond for the Bongo Flava Crown.

Singer Harmonize also made it to King Kiba’s Friday Night playlist with his song Happy Birthday, while Nandy was featured via her new tune Leo Leo ft Koffi Olomide.

In 2019, Ali Saleh Kiba aka Alikiba come out to address his beef with Diamond stating that there is no bad blood between them.

“Hakuna ugomvi mi na yeye..yeye ni msanii mzuri anafanya kazi nzuri, anawakilisha nchi yetu” said Alikiba.

Video