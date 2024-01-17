The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Netizens react after video of Alpha Mwanamtule in physical fight with wife emerges

Amos Robi

The altercation saw loud noises and heated verbal confrontations, leading to the involvement of neighbours

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule
Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Days after singer and comedian Alpha Mwanamtule publicly admitted to physically assaulting his wife, a video has surfaced, shedding light on the disturbing reality of their troubled marriage.

Recommended articles

The undated footage captures a heated physical confrontation between Alpha and his wife within the confines of their apartment.

The incident, marked by loud bangs and intense verbal exchanges, prompted the intervention of concerned neighbours.

Despite their efforts to diffuse the situation, tensions lingered in the air. Neighbours, frustrated by the ongoing disputes, were heard questioning the couple's constant fights in a tone reflecting their exasperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men present at the scene stepped in to prevent Alpha Mwanamtule from escalating the conflict further, although he resisted their efforts. The reasons behind the altercation remain unclear.

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule
Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Alfa Mwana Mtule admits beating wife & apologises to Kenyans for false poisoning claims

Netizens expressed their regret in helping Mwanamtule who a month ago was detained over pending hospital bill.

Alpha Mwanamtule had previously shared insights into his unconventional marriage, revealing that he married a single mother with three children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the non-traditional start, he emphasised the genuine love he felt for his wife, rooted in his own experiences of not growing up with his biological family.

However, the artist disclosed that his wife had displayed a dark side from the early days of their union. Hidden conflicts and simmering issues, initially kept from the public eye, began to undermine his well-being.

"Naheshimu mke wangu sana, lakini amenionyesha ubaya tangu day one." he stated in an interview with SPM Buzz.

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule
Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Last minute call that saved Alpha Mwana Mtule after poisoning

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to reveal instances of challenges, misunderstandings, and conflicts, including a troubling incident where he ended up in the hospital after allegedly being poisoned.

"My wife ndio alifanya nikajipata hospitali. Akipost picha yangu akaandika best husband.... Kidogo kidogo baby daddy wake akamuuliza ni nani. Akaniruka akasema mimi ni content creator nakujanga tu.." Alpha added.

As Alpha Mwanamtule's marriage struggles came to light, the artist acknowledged losing control and engaging in physical altercations, admitting to reciprocating aggressive behavior.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Chebet Ronoh celebrates after her comment grabs attention of Will Smith's daughter

Chebet Ronoh celebrates after her comment grabs attention of Will Smith's daughter

Netizens react after video of Alpha Mwanamtule in physical fight with wife emerges

Netizens react after video of Alpha Mwanamtule in physical fight with wife emerges

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire furious as false reports of her death spread online

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire furious as false reports of her death spread online

Story behind Malik Lemuel's facial transformation post 'Machachari'

Story behind Malik Lemuel's facial transformation post 'Machachari'

Bahati breaks down as wife Diana gifts him costly symbolic gold ring

Bahati breaks down as wife Diana gifts him costly symbolic gold ring

Top high schools celebs' kids have joined for Form 1

Top high schools celebs' kids have joined for Form 1

Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo announces grand wedding ceremony

Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo announces grand wedding ceremony

Dr Kingori's Biography: Early life, birth of 'The Wicked Edition' & his 2 children

Dr Kingori's Biography: Early life, birth of 'The Wicked Edition' & his 2 children

My tattoos are cover-ups for my scars, I had an accident - Georgina Njenga

My tattoos are cover-ups for my scars, I had an accident - Georgina Njenga

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan LGBTQ Stylist Jaffar Jackson passes away

Family of LGBTQ rights advocate Jaffar Jackson confirms his death & burial dates

Esther Musila & Guardian Angel

Esther Musila confronts Guardian Angel over cheating reports, days after 2nd anniversary

Mercy Kyallo

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mercy Kyallo after quietly tying the knot (Photos)

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru

Classic 105's Mike Mondo in legal trouble over photos of his new blended family