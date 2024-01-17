Netizens react after video of Alpha Mwanamtule in physical fight with wife emerges

Days after singer and comedian Alpha Mwanamtule publicly admitted to physically assaulting his wife, a video has surfaced, shedding light on the disturbing reality of their troubled marriage.
The altercation saw loud noises and heated verbal confrontations, leading to the involvement of neighbours
The undated footage captures a heated physical confrontation between Alpha and his wife within the confines of their apartment.
The incident, marked by loud bangs and intense verbal exchanges, prompted the intervention of concerned neighbours.
Despite their efforts to diffuse the situation, tensions lingered in the air. Neighbours, frustrated by the ongoing disputes, were heard questioning the couple's constant fights in a tone reflecting their exasperation.
Men present at the scene stepped in to prevent Alpha Mwanamtule from escalating the conflict further, although he resisted their efforts. The reasons behind the altercation remain unclear.
Netizens expressed their regret in helping Mwanamtule who a month ago was detained over pending hospital bill.
Alpha Mwanamtule had previously shared insights into his unconventional marriage, revealing that he married a single mother with three children.
Despite the non-traditional start, he emphasised the genuine love he felt for his wife, rooted in his own experiences of not growing up with his biological family.
However, the artist disclosed that his wife had displayed a dark side from the early days of their union. Hidden conflicts and simmering issues, initially kept from the public eye, began to undermine his well-being.
"Naheshimu mke wangu sana, lakini amenionyesha ubaya tangu day one." he stated in an interview with SPM Buzz.
He went on to reveal instances of challenges, misunderstandings, and conflicts, including a troubling incident where he ended up in the hospital after allegedly being poisoned.
"My wife ndio alifanya nikajipata hospitali. Akipost picha yangu akaandika best husband.... Kidogo kidogo baby daddy wake akamuuliza ni nani. Akaniruka akasema mimi ni content creator nakujanga tu.." Alpha added.
As Alpha Mwanamtule's marriage struggles came to light, the artist acknowledged losing control and engaging in physical altercations, admitting to reciprocating aggressive behavior.
