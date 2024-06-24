Details of Daniel Koikai's burial held a week after Jahmby was laid to rest

The deaths of both Njambi Koikai and her father, Ambassador Daniel Koikai, in a short span, was a double tragedy for the family.

Ambassador Daniel Koikai's tragic death

Ambassador Koikai passed away under tragic circumstances on June 14, the same day as his daughter Njambi Koikai's burial.

Ambassador Daniel Koikai

He was found dead with a deep cut on his throat, a discovery made just hours before the scheduled funeral at Lang’ata Cemetery.

The autopsy conducted at Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home in Mbagathi, Nairobi, revealed that Koikai died from excessive bleeding due to the slit wound on his neck.

The tragic discovery was made by his daughter, Naserian Koikai, who received a distressing message from her father around 9:15 a.m. on that fateful day.

Upon arrival, Naserian found the door locked from the inside. After knocking repeatedly without a response, she managed to gain entry through the bedroom window, only to find her father lifeless.

father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8

Ambassador Daniel Koikai's burial in Kitengela

The late Ambassador Daniel Koikai was laid to rest in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

According to images shared by Sauti TV on June 24, the service was attended by family members and close friends.

The atmosphere seemed heavy with grief as depicted by his daughters and wife who were in tears.

Naserian Koikai, who found her father’s lifeless body, was seen wiping her tears during the service, while her mother used a handkerchief to dry her eyes.

Ambassador Daniel Koikai buried in Kitengela after tragic death

Remembering late Njambi Koikai

The late Reggae MC Njambi Koikai was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. She fought against Endometriosis for two decades before entering Kenyan politics.

Njambi, also known as Jahmby Koikai, had a long career as a reggae emcee and founded Street Empire Entertainment. Her vibrant presence and contributions to the entertainment scene were widely recognized and celebrated.