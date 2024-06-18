Autopsy reveals cause of death for Jahmby's dad on day of daughter's burial

Daniel Koikai, father of the late reggae MC and menstrual health advocate Jahmby Koikai, passed away from suicide on the same day his daughter was laid to rest, an autopsy has revealed.

Daniel Koikai, 65, was found dead with a deep cut on his throat on Friday, June 14, just hours before his daughter's funeral at Lang’ata Cemetery.

According to TV47, the autopsy conducted at Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home in Mbagathi, Nairobi, revealed that Koikai died from excessive bleeding due to a stab wound on his neck.

Pathologist Grace Midigo confirmed, "Koikai succumbed to severe bleeding from a significant wound on his throat."

The tragic discovery was made by Koikai's daughter, Naserian Koikai, who received a distressing message from her father around 9:15 a.m. on that fateful day. The message read, "AM SORRY IT HAD TO COME TO THIS."

"This alarming message prompted her to rush to his rented apartment at Tatu City Unity Block A5-11," the police report read.

Jahmby Koikai' s dad Ambassador Daniel Koikai during her memorial service on June 13, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Upon arrival, Naserian found the door locked from the inside and, after knocking repeatedly without a response, she gained entry through the bedroom window.

"Inside, she found her father's lifeless body lying in a pool of blood, clutching a knife in his right hand," the report continued.

The police swiftly removed the body, which bore a slit on the throat, to Montezuma Funeral Home.

This double tragedy has left the Koikai family and the community in profound shock and grief.

Jahmby Koikai, who was known for her passionate advocacy for menstrual health and reggae music, was laid to rest in a ceremony attended by numerous mourners who now also mourn her father's untimely death.

Ghetto Radio, a former employer of Jahmby, was the first to announce that Ambassador Koikai died under unclear circumstances.

A collage of Ambassador Daniel Koikai and his daughter Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

The previous day, he delivered an emotional tribute at his late daughter's memorial service, acknowledging his shortcomings as a father and asking for her forgiveness.