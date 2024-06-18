The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Autopsy reveals cause of death for Jahmby's dad on day of daughter's burial

Amos Robi

Naserian Koikai his daughter also revealed the distressing message that prompted her to to rush to her father's house where she found him dead

A screenshot image of father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8
A screenshot image of father to late Jahmby Koikai speaking to local media at Saint Church on June 8
  • Koikai, 65, died on Friday, June 14 morning, the same day his daughter Jahmby was to be laid to rest at Lang’ata Cemetery. 
  • Police removed the body which had a slit on the throat to Montezuma Funeral Home
  • Pathologist Grace Midigo says Koikai died of excessive bleeding due to the stab wound on his neck

Recommended articles

Daniel Koikai, father of the late reggae MC and menstrual health advocate Jahmby Koikai, passed away from suicide on the same day his daughter was laid to rest, an autopsy has revealed.

Daniel Koikai, 65, was found dead with a deep cut on his throat on Friday, June 14, just hours before his daughter's funeral at Lang’ata Cemetery.

According to TV47, the autopsy conducted at Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home in Mbagathi, Nairobi, revealed that Koikai died from excessive bleeding due to a stab wound on his neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pathologist Grace Midigo confirmed, "Koikai succumbed to severe bleeding from a significant wound on his throat."

The tragic discovery was made by Koikai's daughter, Naserian Koikai, who received a distressing message from her father around 9:15 a.m. on that fateful day. The message read, "AM SORRY IT HAD TO COME TO THIS."

"This alarming message prompted her to rush to his rented apartment at Tatu City Unity Block A5-11," the police report read.

Jahmby Koikai' s dad Ambassador Daniel Koikai during her memorial service on June 13, 2024.
Jahmby Koikai' s dad Ambassador Daniel Koikai during her memorial service on June 13, 2024. Jahmby Koikai' s dad Ambassador Daniel Koikai during her memorial service on June 13, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jahmby Koikai's dad talks on her illness & why she'll be buried at Lang'ata Cemetery

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon arrival, Naserian found the door locked from the inside and, after knocking repeatedly without a response, she gained entry through the bedroom window.

"Inside, she found her father's lifeless body lying in a pool of blood, clutching a knife in his right hand," the report continued.

The police swiftly removed the body, which bore a slit on the throat, to Montezuma Funeral Home.

This double tragedy has left the Koikai family and the community in profound shock and grief.

Jahmby Koikai, who was known for her passionate advocacy for menstrual health and reggae music, was laid to rest in a ceremony attended by numerous mourners who now also mourn her father's untimely death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghetto Radio, a former employer of Jahmby, was the first to announce that Ambassador Koikai died under unclear circumstances.

A collage of Ambassador Daniel Koikai and his daughter Jahmby Koikai
A collage of Ambassador Daniel Koikai and his daughter Jahmby Koikai A collage of Ambassador Daniel Koikai and his daughter Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of Ambassador Daniel Koikai's work at the UN and several other countries

The previous day, he delivered an emotional tribute at his late daughter's memorial service, acknowledging his shortcomings as a father and asking for her forgiveness.

Ambassador Koikai revealed the complexities of his relationship with Jahmby, marked by long periods of absence due to his work commitments as a diplomat.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Autopsy reveals cause of death for Jahmby's dad on day of daughter's burial

Autopsy reveals cause of death for Jahmby's dad on day of daughter's burial

He left for more cabbages & disappeared - Abel Mutua’s 30-year wait for dad's return

He left for more cabbages & disappeared - Abel Mutua’s 30-year wait for dad's return

DJ Shiti's fruitless struggle to save troubled brother turned homeless

DJ Shiti's fruitless struggle to save troubled brother turned homeless

Arrow Bwoy gives Nadia Mukami an ultimatum: 3 kids or another wife

Arrow Bwoy gives Nadia Mukami an ultimatum: 3 kids or another wife

Is another baby on the horizon for Betty Kyallo? Her reply to young bae sparks buzz

Is another baby on the horizon for Betty Kyallo? Her reply to young bae sparks buzz

Churchill Show comedians to host tribute show for Fred Omondi at Carnivore [Details]

Churchill Show comedians to host tribute show for Fred Omondi at Carnivore [Details]

Prince Indah faces fans' wrath for continuing shows after crew member's death

Prince Indah faces fans' wrath for continuing shows after crew member's death

Makokha seeks justice after theft during Jahmby Koikai's funeral

Makokha seeks justice after theft during Jahmby Koikai's funeral

Michelle Ntalami: I've dated men & they were part of painful experiences God showed me

Michelle Ntalami: I've dated men & they were part of painful experiences God showed me

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa

Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa

Content creator Njeri Mbugua

Kenyan pitmaster eyeing 80-hour Guinness record for Nyama Choma

Mike Sonko at the Jahmby Koikai tribute at Quiver Lounge Thika Road

Sonko's contribution at Jahmby Koikai's Reggae Tribute Night

Makokha and his children present at the burial ceremony of his wife Purity Wambui at Lang'ata Cemetery on June 13, 2024

Emotional tributes from Makokha's 4 kids as they bid farewell to mum Wambui