Social media influencer and businesswoman Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray, has broken her silence on rumors circulating about the nature of her separation from fiancé Kennedy Rapudo.
Amber Ray explains real reason Rapudo moved out of 5-bedroom house shortly after split
"We were not kicked out" - Amber Ray clarifies allegations of separating with fiancé Kennedy Rapudo over challenges in paying for their 5-bedroom house
Recommended articles
Contrary to reports suggesting financial struggles, Amber Ray asserts that the split was rooted in typical relationship challenges.
Amber Ray reveals why they separated with Kennedy Rapudo
Addressing the speculations head-on, Amber Ray affirms that her separation from Kennedy was not due to an inability to meet financial obligations, particularly rent.
She emphasised that their parting ways stemmed from differences common to any couple, and she firmly denies engaging in a clout chase by making their matters public.
"Ken and I separated because of our differences, not because we couldn't keep our house afloat. And it certainly wasn't a clout chase. I do not clout chase, especially not with very personal matters. Despite most people already aware of what happened, it is still a private matter and it is being sorted out," she wrote.
The mother of two clarified that the rent for their previous 5-bedroom house was not a point of contention.
Moving out mid-month, she highlights that Kennedy vacated the property afterward. The businesswoman also dispels any notion of rent arrears or eviction, emphasisng that both of their current apartments entail higher combined rent than their previous residence.
"The rent was never an issue. I moved out mid month, and Ken did a while after. It would make no sense for him to stay in a 5 bedroom house alone.That said, the rent for both our current apartments combined far exceed the rent we used to pay in that house. So we never had arrears, and were not kicked out," she wrote.
Amber Ray shows concern after people spread misinformation about her relationship
Expressing her concern over the spread of false information, Amber Ray issues a caution to those perpetuating rumors about her relationship.
She maintained that, despite the public's awareness of their situation, the details remain private and are being addressed.
"I'm not trying to justify myself, but I wouldn't want to tarnish my reputation with false information online. And with all due respect, people should mind their own business," she wrote.
Amber Ray appealed for understanding and privacy, urging individuals to refrain from contributing to misinformation online.
"Please have some grace and kindness, we are both human beings and have struggles just like anyone else. The best thing to do is to have positive energy around you, and that is what I want to give and receive," she wrote.
Amber Ray defends her reputation
While acknowledging that she doesn't seek to justify herself, Amber Ray emphasised the importance of safeguarding her reputation from false information circulating online.
With a call for grace and kindness, she underscores that, like anyone else, she and Kennedy are navigating the complexities of life. Amber Ray encourages a focus on positive energy and mutual respect.
In a world often filled with negativity, chaos, and online scrutiny, Amber Ray advocates for the power of positivity.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke