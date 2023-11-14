Amber Ray explains real reason Rapudo moved out of 5-bedroom house shortly after split

Contrary to reports suggesting financial struggles, Amber Ray asserts that the split was rooted in typical relationship challenges.

Amber Ray reveals why they separated with Kennedy Rapudo

Addressing the speculations head-on, Amber Ray affirms that her separation from Kennedy was not due to an inability to meet financial obligations, particularly rent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasised that their parting ways stemmed from differences common to any couple, and she firmly denies engaging in a clout chase by making their matters public.

"Ken and I separated because of our differences, not because we couldn't keep our house afloat. And it certainly wasn't a clout chase. I do not clout chase, especially not with very personal matters. Despite most people already aware of what happened, it is still a private matter and it is being sorted out," she wrote.

The mother of two clarified that the rent for their previous 5-bedroom house was not a point of contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Moving out mid-month, she highlights that Kennedy vacated the property afterward. The businesswoman also dispels any notion of rent arrears or eviction, emphasisng that both of their current apartments entail higher combined rent than their previous residence.

"The rent was never an issue. I moved out mid month, and Ken did a while after. It would make no sense for him to stay in a 5 bedroom house alone.That said, the rent for both our current apartments combined far exceed the rent we used to pay in that house. So we never had arrears, and were not kicked out," she wrote.

Amber Ray shows concern after people spread misinformation about her relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing her concern over the spread of false information, Amber Ray issues a caution to those perpetuating rumors about her relationship.

Pulse Live Kenya

She maintained that, despite the public's awareness of their situation, the details remain private and are being addressed.

"I'm not trying to justify myself, but I wouldn't want to tarnish my reputation with false information online. And with all due respect, people should mind their own business," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Ray appealed for understanding and privacy, urging individuals to refrain from contributing to misinformation online.

"Please have some grace and kindness, we are both human beings and have struggles just like anyone else. The best thing to do is to have positive energy around you, and that is what I want to give and receive," she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Amber Ray defends her reputation

While acknowledging that she doesn't seek to justify herself, Amber Ray emphasised the importance of safeguarding her reputation from false information circulating online.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a call for grace and kindness, she underscores that, like anyone else, she and Kennedy are navigating the complexities of life. Amber Ray encourages a focus on positive energy and mutual respect.