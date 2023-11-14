The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amber Ray explains real reason Rapudo moved out of 5-bedroom house shortly after split

Lynet Okumu

"We were not kicked out" - Amber Ray clarifies allegations of separating with fiancé Kennedy Rapudo over challenges in paying for their 5-bedroom house

Amber Ray
Amber Ray

Social media influencer and businesswoman Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray, has broken her silence on rumors circulating about the nature of her separation from fiancé Kennedy Rapudo.

Recommended articles

Contrary to reports suggesting financial struggles, Amber Ray asserts that the split was rooted in typical relationship challenges.

Addressing the speculations head-on, Amber Ray affirms that her separation from Kennedy was not due to an inability to meet financial obligations, particularly rent.

ADVERTISEMENT
Amber Ray
Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rapudo's side of the story: It was a 1-time incident, we were both drunk

She emphasised that their parting ways stemmed from differences common to any couple, and she firmly denies engaging in a clout chase by making their matters public.

"Ken and I separated because of our differences, not because we couldn't keep our house afloat. And it certainly wasn't a clout chase. I do not clout chase, especially not with very personal matters. Despite most people already aware of what happened, it is still a private matter and it is being sorted out," she wrote.

The mother of two clarified that the rent for their previous 5-bedroom house was not a point of contention.

ADVERTISEMENT
Amber Ray
Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kennedy Rapudo heartbroken as son fails to show up for glamorous birthday

Moving out mid-month, she highlights that Kennedy vacated the property afterward. The businesswoman also dispels any notion of rent arrears or eviction, emphasisng that both of their current apartments entail higher combined rent than their previous residence.

"The rent was never an issue. I moved out mid month, and Ken did a while after. It would make no sense for him to stay in a 5 bedroom house alone.That said, the rent for both our current apartments combined far exceed the rent we used to pay in that house. So we never had arrears, and were not kicked out," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing her concern over the spread of false information, Amber Ray issues a caution to those perpetuating rumors about her relationship.

Amber Ray with Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray with Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Amber Ray narrates irritating encounter with 2 girls after stepping out with Rapudo

She maintained that, despite the public's awareness of their situation, the details remain private and are being addressed.

"I'm not trying to justify myself, but I wouldn't want to tarnish my reputation with false information online. And with all due respect, people should mind their own business," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Ray appealed for understanding and privacy, urging individuals to refrain from contributing to misinformation online.

"Please have some grace and kindness, we are both human beings and have struggles just like anyone else. The best thing to do is to have positive energy around you, and that is what I want to give and receive," she wrote.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

While acknowledging that she doesn't seek to justify herself, Amber Ray emphasised the importance of safeguarding her reputation from false information circulating online.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a call for grace and kindness, she underscores that, like anyone else, she and Kennedy are navigating the complexities of life. Amber Ray encourages a focus on positive energy and mutual respect.

In a world often filled with negativity, chaos, and online scrutiny, Amber Ray advocates for the power of positivity.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ssaru rules out musical collabo with Diana B, advises her to focus on her strength

Ssaru rules out musical collabo with Diana B, advises her to focus on her strength

Reprieve for Whozu, Billnass & Mbosso as Tanzanian gov't makes U-turn on music ban

Reprieve for Whozu, Billnass & Mbosso as Tanzanian gov't makes U-turn on music ban

Amber Ray explains real reason Rapudo moved out of 5-bedroom house shortly after split

Amber Ray explains real reason Rapudo moved out of 5-bedroom house shortly after split

DNA reveals actual figure of Kibaki campaign deal, dispels the Sh30M reports

DNA reveals actual figure of Kibaki campaign deal, dispels the Sh30M reports

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Selena Gomez among 10 most influential celebrities in America

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Selena Gomez among 10 most influential celebrities in America

Azziad Nasenya acknowledges boyfriend's role in her journey to success

Azziad Nasenya acknowledges boyfriend's role in her journey to success

Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert

Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert

Pastor T's eye-opening VCT revelation that saw him give his life to Christ

Pastor T's eye-opening VCT revelation that saw him give his life to Christ

I've not spoken to them for a long time - Crystal Asige on relationship with Sauti Sol

I've not spoken to them for a long time - Crystal Asige on relationship with Sauti Sol

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu

I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji

Radio Africa Group mourns East FM presenter who worked with station for 15 years

Actress Jacky Vike aka Awinja

Shetani ya kuangalia simu iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

Inooro TV Studios

Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station