'Angie Baddie' TikToker explains how she deals with online body shamers

Wanjau, who gained popularity for her dance to Boutross' hit song 'Angie Baddie', has become an online sensation due to her confidence and humour in creating TikTok content. However, with her success has come the downside of online bullying and body shaming.

Speaking in an interview with Citizen Digital, Wanjau revealed that while most of the comments on her videos are positive, there is a small percentage of online users who go after her looks and body. She, however, admitted to having grown a thick skin due to the overwhelmingly positive response to her videos.

"In my videos, 99% are positive comments, 1% are haters who go after my looks and my body but it's fine because if we looked alike life would be so boring, we would not even have the 'Angie Baddie' dance," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wanjau went on to reveal that the viral video of her dancing to Angie was just a funny moment that she did not plan for. She attributed its success to how natural she was when doing the video.

"It was just a funny moment which I did not plan for, people loved it and my videos became the signature dance for 'Angie Baddie'," she noted.

Wanjau's confidence and natural approach to creating TikTok content have paid off. Her video of her dancing to Angie went viral, far beyond what she ever expected. The video quickly became the signature dance for the hit song, and Wanjau has even had the opportunity to meet Boutross and other stars thanks to her popular dance videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Her videos have gained her over 100,000 followers, and with that has come attention from corporates and event organizers looking to work with her. Wanjau's willingness to be herself and her natural approach to creating content has earned her a place in the hearts of many followers.

"Corporates have come on board, event organizers also look for me to publicize their events," she noted.