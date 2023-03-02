ADVERTISEMENT
Arrow Bwoy exposes Nairobi County

Fabian Simiyu

Arrow Bwoy wants now wants Governor Sakaja to act swiftly to meet the county's end of the bargain

Singer Arrow Bwoy
Singer Yusuf Ali popularly known as Arrow Bwoy has opened up and admitted that he is yet to be paid two months after performing at the Nairobi Festival back in December 2022.

Arrow Bwoy who is on tour in Australia addressed Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja via his Instagram page pleading to be paid after weeks of being quiet.

"Dear our Governor Johnson Sakaja, mambo imechemka huku nje. Since we performed at the Nairobi Festival in December, we have not been paid.

Singer Arrow Bwoy
READ: Nadia Mukami confirms breakup with Arrow Bwoy

"Personally, I was contracted by Homeboyz Agency. My team has tried a couple of times to reach out to Homeboyz about the payment and the response is that they have not also been paid by the county," wrote Arrow Bwoy.

Arrow Bwoy persuaded Sakaja in his next post by telling him that life in the creative industry is tough and that the governor knows it since he was once in the same industry.

"Governor Sakaja you were once an artist. You know the struggles we go through as creatives. Kindly huku nje maisha ni ngumu cheza kama wewe," concluded Arrow Bwoy.

Screenshot of Arrow Bwoy's allegation
No other artist that performed in the Nairobi Festival has made such allegations apart from Arrow Bwoy but there were rumours that nearly all the artists have not been paid.

Fast-rising actor Cassypool declared in public that Governor Johnson Sakaja had not paid artists who performed at the Nairobi festival and some of them were even calling him to find out why they had not received their payments.

Ezra FBI, a dancer, was present when Cassypool was making the allegations and he confirmed that the cheques given to the artists were not going through.

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja
READ: Nairobi Festival to wrap up in style after week-long activities

Cassypool openly stated that he has initiated a movement called the 'Silent Majority' that will be talking to people and artists who have been enslaved because many people are suffering at the moment.

Just like Arrow Bwoy, Cassypool stressed that Sakaja was once an artist and should respect those still in the game by paying them their dues.

Arrow Bwoy exposes Nairobi County

