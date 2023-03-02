Arrow Bwoy exposes Nairobi County

Arrow Bwoy who is on tour in Australia addressed Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja via his Instagram page pleading to be paid after weeks of being quiet.

"Dear our Governor Johnson Sakaja, mambo imechemka huku nje. Since we performed at the Nairobi Festival in December, we have not been paid.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Personally, I was contracted by Homeboyz Agency. My team has tried a couple of times to reach out to Homeboyz about the payment and the response is that they have not also been paid by the county," wrote Arrow Bwoy.

Arrow Bwoy persuaded Sakaja in his next post by telling him that life in the creative industry is tough and that the governor knows it since he was once in the same industry.

"Governor Sakaja you were once an artist. You know the struggles we go through as creatives. Kindly huku nje maisha ni ngumu cheza kama wewe," concluded Arrow Bwoy.

No other artist that performed in the Nairobi Festival has made such allegations apart from Arrow Bwoy but there were rumours that nearly all the artists have not been paid.

How the unpaid allegations surfaced

Fast-rising actor Cassypool declared in public that Governor Johnson Sakaja had not paid artists who performed at the Nairobi festival and some of them were even calling him to find out why they had not received their payments.

Ezra FBI, a dancer, was present when Cassypool was making the allegations and he confirmed that the cheques given to the artists were not going through.

Cassypool openly stated that he has initiated a movement called the 'Silent Majority' that will be talking to people and artists who have been enslaved because many people are suffering at the moment.