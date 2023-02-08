ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Arrow Bwoy celebrating 10 million milestone

Lynet Okumu

Arrow Bwoy has continued cementing his place at the top of Kenya's music industry.

Arrow Bwoy
Arrow Bwoy

Kenyan singer and songwriter Ali Yussuf, aka Arrow Bwoy, has hit 10 million streams on Boomplay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Known for hit songs like 'Digi Digi', Arrow Bwoy has continued cementing his place at the top of Kenya's musical chain with more timeless releases pushing him to the 10 million milestones.

In March 2022, he released a sophomore album titled 'Focus', sealed with 14 tracks featuring artists from the East African block.

The album's hit songs include 'Fashionista', which has garnered over 300,000 YouTube views.

Arrow Bwoy showing his 10 million Boomplay streams on Instagram
Arrow Bwoy showing his 10 million Boomplay streams on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nadia Mukami confirms breakup with Arrow Bwoy

The album was one of the most significant music projects released in East Africa, after Khaligraph's much-anticipated album 'Invisible Currency' and Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz 'First of All' EP in March 2022.

Arrow Bwoy
Arrow Bwoy Pulse Live Kenya

The singer has been on tours outside Kenya, delivering extraordinary and blazing performances.

There is no doubt that Arrow Bwoy's artistry is still to level after many years of being in the industry. He is still serving his fans a cocktail of hits and sounds.

His songwriting and vocal skills showcase his growth as an artist and entertainer.

Arrow Bwoy has also been the topic of discussion after breaking up with his fiancée, fellow singer, and baby mama Nadia Mukami.

Singer Nadia Mukami with her boyfriend and fellow artiste, Arrowbwoy after they performed together in Eldoret over Christmas
Singer Nadia Mukami with her boyfriend and fellow artiste, Arrowbwoy after they performed together in Eldoret over Christmas Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Arrow Bwoy's advice to men after fiancé's arduous pregnancy journey

The two separated in December 2022 and have a son together. However, fans have accused the two of making up a breakup story to publicise Nadia’s new business and new songs.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Arrow Bwoy celebrating 10 million milestone

Arrow Bwoy celebrating 10 million milestone

I've had enough! - Willy Paul responds to claims that he has neglected his mother

I've had enough! - Willy Paul responds to claims that he has neglected his mother

Njugush explains why he deleted video after KOT uproar

Njugush explains why he deleted video after KOT uproar

Esther Musila lists 3 precious things she can't live without

Esther Musila lists 3 precious things she can't live without

Mejja narrates painful journey with throat condition affecting his voice

Mejja narrates painful journey with throat condition affecting his voice

Flaqo & Keranta address pregnancy rumours [Video]

Flaqo & Keranta address pregnancy rumours [Video]

John-Allan Namu's message after appointment to Reuters Institute Advisory Board

John-Allan Namu's message after appointment to Reuters Institute Advisory Board

Stay single, stay rich - Why Harmonize is not ready to fall in love again

Stay single, stay rich - Why Harmonize is not ready to fall in love again

Vivian introduces the new man in her life [Screenshot]

Vivian introduces the new man in her life [Screenshot]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Thee Pluto drags local TV station to court after months of frustrations

Murugi Munyi acquires new luxury Land Rover Discovery

Murugi Munyi buys herself new multi-million SUV [Photos]

Eve Mungai interveweing Harmonize

Hii imeenda! Director Trevor reacts after Harmonize's reply to Eve Mungai's post

Media personality Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro teases next move after leaving Kiss FM