Arrow Bwoy celebrating 10 million milestone

Known for hit songs like 'Digi Digi', Arrow Bwoy has continued cementing his place at the top of Kenya's musical chain with more timeless releases pushing him to the 10 million milestones.

In March 2022, he released a sophomore album titled 'Focus', sealed with 14 tracks featuring artists from the East African block.

The album's hit songs include 'Fashionista', which has garnered over 300,000 YouTube views.

The album was one of the most significant music projects released in East Africa, after Khaligraph's much-anticipated album 'Invisible Currency' and Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz 'First of All' EP in March 2022.

The singer has been on tours outside Kenya, delivering extraordinary and blazing performances.

There is no doubt that Arrow Bwoy's artistry is still to level after many years of being in the industry. He is still serving his fans a cocktail of hits and sounds.

His songwriting and vocal skills showcase his growth as an artist and entertainer.

Arrow Bwoy has also been the topic of discussion after breaking up with his fiancée, fellow singer, and baby mama Nadia Mukami.

