Arrow Bwoy's advice to men after fiancé's tough pregnancy journey

Arrow Bwoy shared a photo from the video of their song Kai Wangu on his Instagram where he was helping his fiancé Nadia Mukami with work outs an affair which did not seem easy.

He urged those that would find themselves in similar circumstances not to run away from the responsibility and instead take it up delightfully.

“Boychild kama hauko ready na hizi mbwe mbwe za pregnancy journey tumia tu jwala na ukijipata hapa please cooperate,” he wrote.

(Boychild if you are not ready for the drama that comes with pregnancy journey just use protection and if you find yourself in this situation please cooperate)

Snippet from Nadia Mukami's Kai Wangu video Pulse Live Kenya

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami welcomed their son Kai in May and on September 16 the couple released the video for their song Kai Wangu where they pay tribute to their son.

In the song, the two stars recall events leading to their son’s birth and vow to protect and love him, the song is also part of Nadia’s Bundle of Joy extended play (EP) which was released in May.

Besides Kai wangu other songs in the EP are Zawadi, Saluti kwa mama and Acheni Mungu aitwe Mungu.

In Zawadi, Nadia features Latinoh and is appreciative of getting his son as the term zawadi means gift, Saluti kwa mama on the other hand is an inspiration drawn from motherhood where Nadia appreciates all mothers.

Finally, Acheni Mungu aitwe Mungu is a thanks giving tune where the African pop star acknowledges her entire success to God.