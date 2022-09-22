RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Arrow Bwoy's advice to men after fiancé's tough pregnancy journey

Amos Robi

Arrow Bwoy shared the image from the video of their Song Kai Wangu where he and Nadia recall their pregnancy journey

Snippet from Nadia Mukami's Kai Wangu video
Snippet from Nadia Mukami's Kai Wangu video

Pop singer Arrow Bwoy has urged men that are not ready to have children to use protection or else be prepared to deal with the pregnancy dramas.

Recommended articles

Arrow Bwoy shared a photo from the video of their song Kai Wangu on his Instagram where he was helping his fiancé Nadia Mukami with work outs an affair which did not seem easy.

He urged those that would find themselves in similar circumstances not to run away from the responsibility and instead take it up delightfully.

“Boychild kama hauko ready na hizi mbwe mbwe za pregnancy journey tumia tu jwala na ukijipata hapa please cooperate,” he wrote.

(Boychild if you are not ready for the drama that comes with pregnancy journey just use protection and if you find yourself in this situation please cooperate)

Snippet from Nadia Mukami's Kai Wangu video
Snippet from Nadia Mukami's Kai Wangu video Snippet from Nadia Mukami's Kai Wangu video Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nadia Mukami opens up on motherhood struggles

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami welcomed their son Kai in May and on September 16 the couple released the video for their song Kai Wangu where they pay tribute to their son.

In the song, the two stars recall events leading to their son’s birth and vow to protect and love him, the song is also part of Nadia’s Bundle of Joy extended play (EP) which was released in May.

Besides Kai wangu other songs in the EP are Zawadi, Saluti kwa mama and Acheni Mungu aitwe Mungu.

Snippet from Nadia Mukami's Kai Wangu video
Snippet from Nadia Mukami's Kai Wangu video Snippet from Nadia Mukami's Kai Wangu video Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Surprise! Nadia Mukami, Arrow Boy receive surprise gifts and guests

In Zawadi, Nadia features Latinoh and is appreciative of getting his son as the term zawadi means gift, Saluti kwa mama on the other hand is an inspiration drawn from motherhood where Nadia appreciates all mothers.

Finally, Acheni Mungu aitwe Mungu is a thanks giving tune where the African pop star acknowledges her entire success to God.

You can watch the video to Kai Wangu below:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Music platform Mdundo marks 10 years since its founding

Music platform Mdundo marks 10 years since its founding

Arrow Bwoy's advice to men after fiancé's tough pregnancy journey

Arrow Bwoy's advice to men after fiancé's tough pregnancy journey

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

Juliani responds to trolls on having a struggling career

Juliani responds to trolls on having a struggling career

Kameme FM presenter advises men during daughter's big day

Kameme FM presenter advises men during daughter's big day

Producer Michael Bundi celebrates new TikTok achievement

Producer Michael Bundi celebrates new TikTok achievement

Betty Bayo's hubby shares relationship tip with couples

Betty Bayo's hubby shares relationship tip with couples

Joey Muthengi hospitalised

Joey Muthengi hospitalised

New Walt Disney children's show launched in Nairobi

New Walt Disney children's show launched in Nairobi

Trending

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Burna Boy and his ex-girlfriend Steflon Don

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don all loved up at his 28th birthday party [BukiHQ]

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

Rayvanny and Paula Kajala

Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance