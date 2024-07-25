The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

2 assignments on investigative journalist Franklin Wallah's desk as he joins Citizen TV

Amos Robi

Former NTV reporter Melita Ole Tenges has also joined Citizen TV after 7 years at Nation Media Group

Crimes and investigative journalist Franklin Wallah unveiled by Linus Kaikai at Citizen TV
  • Citizen TV has added investigative journalist Franklin Wallah to their team as the Crime & Investigations Editor
  • Wallah is tasked with reviving the previously dormant Crime & Investigations desk at the station
  • The recruitment drive aims to fill the gap left by reporters transitioning to political offices

Citizen TV has recently strengthened its team with the addition of renowned investigative journalist Franklin Wallah.

The announcement was made by the station’s Editorial Director, Linus Kaikai, who expressed his enthusiasm for Wala’s new role.

Our latest signing; meet the Citizen TV Crime & Investigations Editor Franklin Wala. We've got you covered!" said Kaikai during the unveiling.

Franklin Wallah joins Citizen TV after a brief yet impactful period at Cape Media-owned TV47, where he had already begun contributing significantly.

READ: Mohamed Ali, Onsarigo & 11 other top investigative journalists who shook the nation

Even before his official unveiling by Kaikai, Wallah had commenced his work at Royal Media Services, covering the recent anti-government protests and leading the coverage of the Kware bodies.

Wallah is still covering the Kware bodies story whose case is already active in court while also following other stories related to the anti-government protests.

At Citizen TV, Wallah is tasked with reviving the Crime & Investigations desk, a segment that had been relatively dormant.

This desk was previously managed by Hassan Mugambi, who has since transitioned to a role in the Ministry of Defence.

Wala’s career includes notable tenure at Media Max-owned K24, where he led the investigations and crimes desk.

He was the driving force behind the investigative series 'Jicho Langu,' covering stories such as 'Ukatili wa Kijinsia,' which focused on a series of murders of women in Nairobi.

READ: Citizen TV journalists showered with love after phone numbers leak

In addition to Franklin Wallah, Citizen TV has also brought on board former NTV reporter Melita Ole Tenges.

Ole Tenges announced his departure from Nation Media Group after a dedicated 7-year service period. In his heartfelt exit message, he conveyed gratitude towards NTV management and his colleagues.

After an unforgettable 7 years at NTV, I'm embarking on a new journey. Grateful to God for guiding my journalistic path, and to Nation Media Group for the opportunity of a lifetime. Proud of our achievements together," Ole Tenges expressed.

Citizen TV’s recent recruitment drive aims to fill the void left by top reporters who have transitioned to political offices. This includes notable figures such as Victoria Rubadiri, Waihiga Mwaura, Hassan Mugambi, Chemutai Goin, and Francis Gachuri.

Alongside Franklin Wala and Melita Ole Tenges, the new faces at Citizen TV include Emmanuel Too (formerly of KTN), Olive Burrows (formerly of NTV), and Willie Lusige (formerly of KTN).

