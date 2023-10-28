The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mary Kilobi opens up about her relationship with the viral dancing principal

Lynet Okumu

Atwoli's wife, Mary Kilobi, opens up about her special relationship with Paul Weloba, the Principal of Friends School Kamusinga who went viral for his 'Miondoko' moves

KTN News anchor and Francis Atwoli's wife, Mary Kilobi Atwoli
As the National Examinations in Kenya loom on the horizon, a heartwarming video has emerged, showcasing a teacher's electrifying dance moves that have left both students and the online community captivated.

The video features a teacher leading his students in a spirited dance, a moment of celebration and inspiration for candidates preparing to sit the national exams.

The video, which has garnered widespread attention, depicts an enthusiastic teacher showcasing his remarkable dance skills while guiding his students.

What makes this performance even more impressive is that the students are candidates preparing to take the national examinations.

Kamusinga Principal showing off dance moves
The energetic teacher's dance moves, reminiscent of a seasoned dancer, serve as both a morale booster and a memorable experience for the students.

In the video, the teacher takes the lead, executing each dance move with precision and enthusiasm. His students closely follow his lead, mirroring his every step.

Onlookers cheer and celebrate the students' involvement, creating an atmosphere of unity, support, and excitement.

The video's entertaining and inspiring content has not only resonated with the students but has also caught the attention of celebrities and social media enthusiasts.

Many prominent figures have reposted the video, accompanied by heartwarming comments, celebrating the teacher's dedication and the students' spirit.

In one heartwarming moment, the teacher engages two students in a friendly dance-off, showcasing popular Gengetone dance moves.

What makes this story even more remarkable is the revelation that the teacher, Paul Weloba, is the Principal at Friends School Kamusinga and also happens to be the brother-in-law of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli.

Atwoli's wife, Mary Kilobi, shared this delightful family connection in an Instagram post, highlighting her brother's role in motivating students before the challenging three-day examination period.

Mary Kilobi Atwoli
In her Instagram post, Kilobi expressed her admiration for her brother and commended his efforts in motivating students.

She described the teacher's role in alleviating the anxiety and stress often associated with national exams as fantastic and a creative way to deal with the 'exam fever monster'.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
