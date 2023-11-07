J Blessing finally talks about his late son with Chantelle, denies sacrifice accusations

In an interview with CTA on November 6, J Blessing clarified that these claims were baseless and went on to provide a detailed account of the events that led to his son's tragic passing and the challenges he faced in Uganda.

J Blessing's absence during pregnancy & Uganda trip

J Blessing shared that during the pregnancy, he was largely absent because he was studying in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They said nilienda kupata nguvu Uganda... I think I learned so much from him and that at the time I was going through so much," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, when he was present, he spent quality time with his child. He mentioned that during his stay in the US, he received a request to set up a studio in Uganda and went on to fulfill this commitment.

He acknowledged that several incidents took place during his time in Uganda, though he chose not to elaborate on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

J Blessing's financial struggles & ailing son

While in Uganda, J Blessing faced financial challenges due to an unforeseen situation involving the person who had invited him to the country.

"There is so much that happened in Uganda, I don't want to talk about it. I did a couple of videos with big artists. A couple of videos I did for Ugandans. When I was about to come back home, the guy that invited me akahepa with the money," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

As he prepared to return to Kenya, he found himself without the means to do so. This proved to be a challenging period, especially because his son required his attention and care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cindy Sanyu, a fellow artist, came to his aid during this trying time. She assisted by covering the cost of his accommodation in Uganda, a gesture that touched J Blessing deeply.

The beginning of J Blessing son's health issues

Upon his return to Kenya, J Blessing faced further complications when it came to his son's health.

The child was initially in good condition but began experiencing health issues, particularly concerning one of his legs. The situation took a turn for the worse, with daily news of the child's deteriorating health.

"Nilikuwa nimekauka kabisa so uko (UG) nimeibiwa and also many other things I do not want to talk about, so coming here, the mtoi (Kyle) needed attention. Kwa hosi he was just normal, he was supposed to get the 6-month immunisation injection.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So we delayed kidogo. During that time RK had a project, and he called me. And then now that's when the problem started. Alikuwa sawa but mguu ni ka ilioza. Sijui like every single day, there was a news that mtoi anaget worse," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite these challenges, J Blessing remained optimistic about his son's recovery. He emphasised his determination to do everything possible to ensure his son survived, even in the face of adversity.

J Blessing reached out to various individuals and attempted to reconcile with people he had conflicts with.

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged that perhaps he had forgotten who he was during his time of success. The desperate situation he faced led him to seek divine intervention through prayer.

Pulse Live Kenya

He recounted the moment when he asked God for a miracle and immediately received a call from the hospital informing him that his son had passed on.

The medical bills amounted to nearly one million Kenyan Shillings, and a friend and fellow artist RK stepped in to clear the debt and oversee the necessary procedures. J Blessing recognised this as a miracle.

How the death of J Blessings son impacted his relationship with Chantelle

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the impact of his son's death on his relationship with singer and actress Chantelle, J Blessing acknowledged that it played a role in their breakup.

He revealed that he had expressed the desire to preserve the relationship during a difficult period when he felt he was losing many things.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, he recognised that one cannot dictate the actions of God. Despite the challenges, he shared that they maintain a friendly relationship and can laugh about various matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would say yes and no because we saw it. For me when I was losing everything, I remember telling the mother of my child that you see we've lost so many things, I don't wanna lose you. But you can't tell God what to do. Even now we talk, she is my friend. We laugh about other things." he said.