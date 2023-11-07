The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

J Blessing finally talks about his late son with Chantelle, denies sacrifice accusations

Lynet Okumu

J Blessing breaks silence on the events that led to his son's death, refutes sacrifice allegations, and fleeing to Uganda

Video Producer J Blessing
Video Producer J Blessing

Kenyan video director J Blessing has addressed the accusations that swirled around him, claiming he had sacrificed his late son and fled to Uganda.

Recommended articles

In an interview with CTA on November 6, J Blessing clarified that these claims were baseless and went on to provide a detailed account of the events that led to his son's tragic passing and the challenges he faced in Uganda.

J Blessing shared that during the pregnancy, he was largely absent because he was studying in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They said nilienda kupata nguvu Uganda... I think I learned so much from him and that at the time I was going through so much," he said.

Video Producer J Blessing
Video Producer J Blessing Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kamene Goro reveals little known details about her relationship with J Blessing

However, when he was present, he spent quality time with his child. He mentioned that during his stay in the US, he received a request to set up a studio in Uganda and went on to fulfill this commitment.

He acknowledged that several incidents took place during his time in Uganda, though he chose not to elaborate on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

While in Uganda, J Blessing faced financial challenges due to an unforeseen situation involving the person who had invited him to the country.

"There is so much that happened in Uganda, I don't want to talk about it. I did a couple of videos with big artists. A couple of videos I did for Ugandans. When I was about to come back home, the guy that invited me akahepa with the money," he said.

Video Producer J Blessing
Video Producer J Blessing Pulse Live Kenya

As he prepared to return to Kenya, he found himself without the means to do so. This proved to be a challenging period, especially because his son required his attention and care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cindy Sanyu, a fellow artist, came to his aid during this trying time. She assisted by covering the cost of his accommodation in Uganda, a gesture that touched J Blessing deeply.

Upon his return to Kenya, J Blessing faced further complications when it came to his son's health.

The child was initially in good condition but began experiencing health issues, particularly concerning one of his legs. The situation took a turn for the worse, with daily news of the child's deteriorating health.

"Nilikuwa nimekauka kabisa so uko (UG) nimeibiwa and also many other things I do not want to talk about, so coming here, the mtoi (Kyle) needed attention. Kwa hosi he was just normal, he was supposed to get the 6-month immunisation injection.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So we delayed kidogo. During that time RK had a project, and he called me. And then now that's when the problem started. Alikuwa sawa but mguu ni ka ilioza. Sijui like every single day, there was a news that mtoi anaget worse," he said.

Video Producer J Blessing
Video Producer J Blessing Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Surprise as Mwende Macharia posts son's dad in 10th birthday celebration

Despite these challenges, J Blessing remained optimistic about his son's recovery. He emphasised his determination to do everything possible to ensure his son survived, even in the face of adversity.

J Blessing reached out to various individuals and attempted to reconcile with people he had conflicts with.

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged that perhaps he had forgotten who he was during his time of success. The desperate situation he faced led him to seek divine intervention through prayer.

Video Producer J Blessing
Video Producer J Blessing Pulse Live Kenya

He recounted the moment when he asked God for a miracle and immediately received a call from the hospital informing him that his son had passed on.

The medical bills amounted to nearly one million Kenyan Shillings, and a friend and fellow artist RK stepped in to clear the debt and oversee the necessary procedures. J Blessing recognised this as a miracle.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the impact of his son's death on his relationship with singer and actress Chantelle, J Blessing acknowledged that it played a role in their breakup.

He revealed that he had expressed the desire to preserve the relationship during a difficult period when he felt he was losing many things.

Video Producer J Blessing
Video Producer J Blessing Pulse Live Kenya

READ: J Blessing joins his Baby Mama to celebrate son’s graduation

However, he recognised that one cannot dictate the actions of God. Despite the challenges, he shared that they maintain a friendly relationship and can laugh about various matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would say yes and no because we saw it. For me when I was losing everything, I remember telling the mother of my child that you see we've lost so many things, I don't wanna lose you. But you can't tell God what to do. Even now we talk, she is my friend. We laugh about other things." he said.

He spoke of the importance of reconciliation and how his son's passing had taught him valuable lessons, both in faith and in mending broken relationships.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

J Blessing finally talks about his late son with Chantelle, denies sacrifice accusations

J Blessing finally talks about his late son with Chantelle, denies sacrifice accusations

Sheila Mwanyigha's bold response to X user attacking her age & marital status

Sheila Mwanyigha's bold response to X user attacking her age & marital status

Headteachers suspended for playing Zuchu's song in school to be reinstated

Headteachers suspended for playing Zuchu's song in school to be reinstated

I could see the scare on her face - Nyce Wanjeri's hubby narrates her post-birth struggles

I could see the scare on her face - Nyce Wanjeri's hubby narrates her post-birth struggles

Senator Crystal Asige experiments with hip-hop, trap & RnB in her new mixtape

Senator Crystal Asige experiments with hip-hop, trap & RnB in her new mixtape

Netizens react after Jeff Koinange uttered a curse during live broadcast [Video]

Netizens react after Jeff Koinange uttered a curse during live broadcast [Video]

Brown Mauzo ready for marriage 3 months after announcing split from Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo ready for marriage 3 months after announcing split from Vera Sidika

‘Shakib told me to ask Zari about giving him a child’ - Ray P clarifies

‘Shakib told me to ask Zari about giving him a child’ - Ray P clarifies

MrBeast's Biography: Sh72 billion net worth, girlfriend & YouTube empire

MrBeast's Biography: Sh72 billion net worth, girlfriend & YouTube empire

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee and her boyfriend Omosh

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Jackie Matubia

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Kenyan singer Ally B

Ally B's Biography: Age, music career, wife & son who is also a music star

Mr Ibu is in recovery [Instagram/@realmribu]

Mr Ibu has had 5 surgeries and is in the intensive care unit - Family