I don't do music for claps - Avril after song garnered less than 1K views in 8 hours

In a recent interview, the singer dismissed the argument that she has not been consistent in her music career hence the poor reception of her songs.

She also sought to clarify that she always releases a new song in the month of April.

“I have this thing my real fans know, on 30th of every April I always release new music and that has been the norm, guys who say that I don't release stuff are those that don't follow what I do” she said in an Interview with Eve Mungai.

The Chokoza hitmaker reiterated that people always celebrate other people’s success when they are dead - giving the example of the recently departed former President Mwai Kibaki who was celebrated by many after his demise.

Avril also said she doesn't do music to get celebrated - noting that if she gets celebrated for her music then there is no harm in that.

“My songs will trend when I die, if they don’t trend now they eventually will and I don’t do music for the claps but if eventually people associate my music with being celebrated that would be nice,” she stated.

The singer further acknowledged feeling bad about the whole situation, stating that she did not take anything personally.

Fashion designer Nimrod Nick brought to light the song which eight hours after release had barely garnered a thousand views despite being a big figure in the industry. The song currently has over 49,000 thousand views after eleven days.

Avril further opened up on losing touch with Marya whom she did Chokoza with, a song that ended up bagging awards for them.

