Avril reveals how she landed role in new crime drama series 'Faithless'

In an interview with this writer, Avril revealed that her foray into acting began when she pitched her music for the film 'Shuga,' which eventually landed her a role and marked her debut in the acting space.

This was just the beginning of how her singing talent opened doors for her in the acting industry.

In her latest show called 'Faithless,' Avril disclosed that the producers were specifically looking for someone who could sing, which presented her with the opportunity to play the role of Deborah.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I was called to audition for this role, she needed to be an actress but she also needed to be able to sing. I had to go to the studio and even called a number of different artists because I needed artists to have choir sounds," Avril explained.

Balancing her career and family, particularly her young child, is a priority for Avril. She mentioned that she has taught her son to understand that she has to work to provide for their needs.

The 'Chokoza' hitmaker goes on to praise her son who she says has matured quickly to understand the sacrifices she has to make for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My son is five years old, he's a big boy. In the first year, I took a break, but now he understands. He is remarkably mature for his age," Avril shared.

When discussing her future in music, Avril described music as her personal haven but emphasized that she has transitioned to a point where she creates music for her own satisfaction rather than solely to please crowds.

"I released an EP in December. Music has always been my go-to peaceful space, but I have reached a point in my life where I don't do things for people, I just do it for myself to fuel me," she expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT