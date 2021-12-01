Azziad Nasenya's reaction after emerging 1st runner-up at prestigious US Awards

Nasenya who had been pitted against other African Stars in the African Social Star category, said that she is thankful for the overwhelming support.

“Thank you to all my supporters, my online family. I am truly honoured and humbled to have received overwhelming support to emerge Runner Up for the African Social Star 2021, E! PCAs. ❤️❤️❤️,” she said in part.

Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

She went on to congratulate Zimbabwean Comedian Tyra Chikocho aka Madam Boss who was crowned as the African Social Star of the year 2021 at America’s E! People’s Choice Awards.

“Congratulations to @madambosszim for the win and @witney_8 second runner up. 🥳 Watch the 2021 PCAs on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 on E! @eonlineafrica,” Ms Nasenya wrote.

Reacting to the win Madam Boss wrote; “Oh oh oh oh oh am just a girl from Madziva. We did it 😭😭😭 Thank you MadamBoss fans for voting for me woooow I can’t believe this, Mum dearest wake up. Thank you @eonlineafrica this big for me and my fans. Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 we did it. Don’t miss the 2021 Peoples Choice Awards 7,”.

South Africa’s Witney Ramabulana was the second runner-up.

Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

The African social star category had the following name; Lasizwe (South Africa), Mihlali Ndamase (South Africa), Falz (Nigeria), The Odditty, Witney Ramabulana (South Africa), Tyra Chikocho (Zimbabwe), and Boity Thulo (South Africa).

The Gala for the 2021 E! People’s Choice Award will air on NBC and E! simultaneously on December 7 at 9 p.m., from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

The People's Choice Awards is an American awards show, recognizing people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans. The awards has been held annually since 1975.