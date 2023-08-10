The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Baba twins accuses Komarock Modern of negligence amid celebrity endorsements

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan father popularly known as Baba Twins raises accusations of negligence against Komarock Modern

Baba Twins, a Kenyan father who has been a prominent voice in advocating for maternal health, has raised concerns about the death of one of his twin babies due to excessive bleeding.

In a YouTube video shared on August 9th, he recounted the events leading to his son's passing and pointed fingers at certain celebrities who he alleges are misleading their audiences.

Baba twins talked about the loss of his son due to excessive bleeding at one of most talked about one of the most talked about hospitals in Nairobi, Komarock Modern Healthcare.

"Our twins were delivered there. And one day we just woke up and found our son has bled. His nose was full of blood," he recounted.

READ: Diana Marua's prayers as daughter Malaika Bahati spends day 5 in hospital

The family promptly rushed their son to the hospital, but sadly, he was confirmed dead.

The father expressed concern that something was amiss after the burial and sought answers. He shared that they took their surviving daughter to another hospital.

"We took our girl to Nairobi West hospital to see a pediatrician. And I think that was the turning point of this. Then she told us that from the look of things, there is this important prophylaxis Vitamin K, and it seems your babies were not given... and that's where the fight began."

Baba twins, determined to seek clarity and justice says that he raised an issue regarding the absence of proper documentation from the hospital showing the administration of the vitamin K to their babies.

According to him, this was the beginning of troubles with the hospital.

He emphasized that he is advocating for transparency and accountability in maternal care.

"For those who are telling me am clout chasing, what is the motive for that? I had a life before the death of my son. Why do i need to be famous. Am just advocating for best things," he said.

Directly addressing Diana Bahati, a brand ambassador for the hospital, Baba twins urged her to apologize to women.

He highlighted a video where Diana referred to a medical professional as the best gynecologist in the country.

READ: Diana & Bahati welcome baby girl

He asserted that his advocacy was driven by the desire for accurate and reliable information, not fame.

"If you are going to the hospital to see a gynecologists' then let you see a gynecologist. Not celebs lying to Kenyans. Am not the only victim.

"I will not mention others because they do not want to be part of this. This is a crisis that women have been going through. Am bringing a matter here of what is the state of our maternal care," he said.

The hospital, Komarock Modern, has received attention due to endorsements from prominent celebrities who have delivered their children there.

Prominent celebrities who have used the hospital's maternity services include, Nicholas Kioko and his girlfriend, Bena Wa Malines and girlfriend, Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru, Miracle Baby and Karol Katrue, presenter Ali and his wife Medina among others.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
