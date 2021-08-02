Robert Burale talks plans to re-marry 8 years after his Marriage failed

In an interview with Mwalimu Churchill, Burale said that he has been single since 2013 when his one year and two days’ marriage hit rock bottom.

“Do I intent to get married? Yes 10001%. I’m a Luhya man, I don’t have the grace to be single… so keep your eyes and ears open you never know…I was married in 2012 for one year two days na ikaisha. She is a great woman of God, someone I respect so much but it didn't just work out…Marriage is a good Idea and marriage is a God idea. Viti zingine ni lazima you enjoy in marriage; in Heaven we will just be worshipping," he said.

Burale went on to clarify that his ex-wife and the mother to his 16-year old daughter Lexie are two different people.

“My Ex-wife and Lexie Mother are two different people. I was married in 2012 for one year two days na ikaisha. She is a great woman of God; someone I respect so much but it didn't just work out. That is in 2012 it ended in 2013.

Mama Lexie I was with her way back even before my salvation tulijuana kitambo. Lexie is now 16 years old. She is my darling growing up very well. And the truth of the matter I attrivute a lot of Good deeds to her mother. Mama yake ni mtu solid and I thank God. So Mama Lexie and my ex-wife are two different people” explained.

He added that they co-parent well with Mama Lexie.

“She is a business lady, and we are raising our daughter the best way we know how. Co-parenting is very important if you don’t do it mtaumiza mtoto. It may not appear right now but later in life it shows… Many people enjoy the intimacy but run away from the responsibilities." he said.

Addressing Challenges of being a man of God who is not in marred Burale said;

“First is the judgement I get, you get a lot of abuses…and sometimes Christians can be very judgmental. And also after preaching the gospel there is an emptiness you feel. And you want to come bacK to a wife and enjoy the benefits of marriage. But it can be lonely. When I remarry, I'll revenge everywhere in every way in the boardroom and bedroom,".

No intimacy

In November 2017, Burale said that the last time he had sex was on August 18, 2013.

“I am saying this live on TV because no woman can come and say she had sex with me, I haven’t had any bodily contact with a woman since August 18 2013 .Mine is like a presidential term.” Robert revealed back in 2017,