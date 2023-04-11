Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Singer Bahati has expressed his displeasure after his wife Diana Marua shared their private WhatsApp conversation on social media.
Bahati seems to be unhappy with Diana for sharing screenshot of their private conversation
The father of five called out Diana for posting their private conversation, stating that it was meant to be between them.
Bahati expressed his disappointment in a reply to Diana's post on Instagram on Tuesday morning, asking her why she would share a private matter with the public
Lakini si hiii ni private matter. Unapost Whyyy? "( But this this a private matter, why are you posting?)," Bahati wrote.
The conversation shared by Diana showed a sweet love message from Bahati. In the message, Bahati expressed his love for Diana and how he feels blessed to have her in his life. He also appreciated her for being a great mother to their daughter, Malaika.
Babe, just here thinking about you. Thinking of how | Love you and Love seeing you happy. Thinking of how my Kids got the best Mother in the whole World and how my World is not the same without you. I just wanna remind you that you're forever mine and | will forever do whatever | can to see you happy.
May God always protect you for me and for sure I can't wait to see us grow old together. Thank you for taking care of our angel Malaika... Thank You for being my better half...
Diana responded with equal affection, thanking Bahati for always being there for her and for loving her the way he does.
Waking up to this message is the most beautiful thing ever 🥹 I love you soooo sooo much Bahati Kenya.
Thank you for trusting me to be part of your life's journey. Thank you for loving me more every day. Thank you for being my peace, my strength, my comfort, and my happiness. I'm excited to be doing life with you every day. I love you, " Diana wrote
Bahati and Diana Marua have captured the hearts of their fans with their unwavering love, which they frequently showcase on social media, making them relationship goals for many.
