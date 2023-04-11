The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Lynet Okumu

Bahati seems to be unhappy with Diana for sharing screenshot of their private conversation

Diana Marua & Bahati
Diana Marua & Bahati

Singer Bahati has expressed his displeasure after his wife Diana Marua shared their private WhatsApp conversation on social media.

Recommended articles

The father of five called out Diana for posting their private conversation, stating that it was meant to be between them.

Bahati expressed his disappointment in a reply to Diana's post on Instagram on Tuesday morning, asking her why she would share a private matter with the public

Lakini si hiii ni private matter. Unapost Whyyy? "( But this this a private matter, why are you posting?)," Bahati wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bahati & Diana Marua
Bahati & Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bahati addresses fall out between Diana Marua and Yvette Obura

The conversation shared by Diana showed a sweet love message from Bahati. In the message, Bahati expressed his love for Diana and how he feels blessed to have her in his life. He also appreciated her for being a great mother to their daughter, Malaika.

Babe, just here thinking about you. Thinking of how | Love you and Love seeing you happy. Thinking of how my Kids got the best Mother in the whole World and how my World is not the same without you. I just wanna remind you that you're forever mine and | will forever do whatever | can to see you happy.

May God always protect you for me and for sure I can't wait to see us grow old together. Thank you for taking care of our angel Malaika... Thank You for being my better half...

ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a post shared by Diana Marua on Instagram
Screenshot of a post shared by Diana Marua on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bahati spoils wife, Diana Marua, with luxury Sh62,000 perfume gift

Diana responded with equal affection, thanking Bahati for always being there for her and for loving her the way he does.

Waking up to this message is the most beautiful thing ever 🥹 I love you soooo sooo much Bahati Kenya.

Thank you for trusting me to be part of your life's journey. Thank you for loving me more every day. Thank you for being my peace, my strength, my comfort, and my happiness. I'm excited to be doing life with you every day. I love you, " Diana wrote

ADVERTISEMENT
Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bahati & Diana Marua hint at first East African Reality Show on Netflix

Bahati and Diana Marua have captured the hearts of their fans with their unwavering love, which they frequently showcase on social media, making them relationship goals for many.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family

The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family

The dressing disaster at Akothee's wedding: Eve Mungai's outfit fail

The dressing disaster at Akothee's wedding: Eve Mungai's outfit fail

Sammy Boy sets record straight about relationship with TikToker Maureen Kings

Sammy Boy sets record straight about relationship with TikToker Maureen Kings

A look at Khaligraph Jones' multi-million car business

A look at Khaligraph Jones' multi-million car business

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Victony was in coma for 4 days after ghastly accident

Victony was in coma for 4 days after ghastly accident

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Adelle Onyango selected for WHO's All Film Festival jury role [Details]

Adelle Onyango selected for WHO's All Film Festival jury role [Details]

Mixed reactions as Tanzanian preacher prays for Diamond [Video]

Mixed reactions as Tanzanian preacher prays for Diamond [Video]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Akothee's wedding with Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer

Reason Akothee's 2 sons did not attend their mum's Kiambu wedding

Radio 47 presenters Ali Hassan and Fred Arocho

Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47, reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt