Bahati & Diana Marua hint at first East African Reality Show on Netflix

First to risk it on national TV.

Bahati and Diana Marua are no strangers to reality TV. They were the first Kenyans to have their reality show on national television.

The show, which started as 'Being Bahati' before being renamed 'Bahati Reality', followed the couple's day-to-day lives and gave fans a glimpse into their family and lifestyle.

It was put on hold due to the pandemic, but now the couple is eager to return to the screen with a bang.

In an interview with local media houses on Monday, Bahati confirmed that the show, now 'The Bahati's', will soon be hitting the screens, and it promises to be bigger and better than before.

"We were privileged and humbled to be the first Kenyans to risk it on national TV with a reality show. We started with Being Bahati and then moved to Bahati Reality, but we took a break because of COVID," Bahati said.

Elevating the Bahati brand

While the 'Bahati Reality Show' came with its fair share of critics, it played a significant role in elevating Bahati and Diana to new levels of stardom. Both of them are now big household names in Kenya's entertainment industry.

The show aired between 2018 and 2020 and followed their lives as a couple.

"We want to take you to the next level," Bahati said. "You know when you are the first to do something; when you come back, you need to come back with a bang! This time, it will be bigger and better than ever."

Taking it to the next level

The 'Bahati Reality Show' was nominated in the 2018 Kalasha Awards barely three months after its launch. With their return to the screens, Bahati and Diana hope to create a serious banger that could be the first East African reality show on Netflix.

"Right now, we are creating a serious banger and you never know, maybe this will be the first East African reality show on Netflix, " Bahati said.

Family, lifestyle, and virtues

According to Diana, the new season will be all about family, showcasing who they are, their life, and what they stand for, including the virtues of family and lifestyle.

She added that viewers could expect a lot from the show and are working hard to make it the best family reality TV show in Africa.

"We are all about family, showing who we are, our life, what we stand for, and the virtues of family. There is also lifestyle that we are going to showcase. There is a lot to be expected from that show," She said.

