Bahati & Diana Marua hint at first East African Reality Show on Netflix

Lynet Okumu

The Bahati's confirmed that the show, now 'The Bahati's', will soon hit the screens, bigger and better than before

The 'Bahati Reality Show' fans can rejoice as the Kenyan musician Kevin Kioko, popularly known as Bahati, and his wife Diana Marua plan to bring back their reality show after a hiatus of over three years.

Bahati and Diana Marua are no strangers to reality TV. They were the first Kenyans to have their reality show on national television.

The show, which started as 'Being Bahati' before being renamed 'Bahati Reality', followed the couple's day-to-day lives and gave fans a glimpse into their family and lifestyle.

It was put on hold due to the pandemic, but now the couple is eager to return to the screen with a bang.

Diana and Bahati
Diana and Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

In an interview with local media houses on Monday, Bahati confirmed that the show, now 'The Bahati's', will soon be hitting the screens, and it promises to be bigger and better than before.

"We were privileged and humbled to be the first Kenyans to risk it on national TV with a reality show. We started with Being Bahati and then moved to Bahati Reality, but we took a break because of COVID," Bahati said.

While the 'Bahati Reality Show' came with its fair share of critics, it played a significant role in elevating Bahati and Diana to new levels of stardom. Both of them are now big household names in Kenya's entertainment industry.

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in Pulse Live Kenya

The show aired between 2018 and 2020 and followed their lives as a couple.

"We want to take you to the next level," Bahati said. "You know when you are the first to do something; when you come back, you need to come back with a bang! This time, it will be bigger and better than ever."

The 'Bahati Reality Show' was nominated in the 2018 Kalasha Awards barely three months after its launch. With their return to the screens, Bahati and Diana hope to create a serious banger that could be the first East African reality show on Netflix.

"Right now, we are creating a serious banger and you never know, maybe this will be the first East African reality show on Netflix, " Bahati said.

Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati
Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya
According to Diana, the new season will be all about family, showcasing who they are, their life, and what they stand for, including the virtues of family and lifestyle.

She added that viewers could expect a lot from the show and are working hard to make it the best family reality TV show in Africa.

"We are all about family, showing who we are, our life, what we stand for, and the virtues of family. There is also lifestyle that we are going to showcase. There is a lot to be expected from that show," She said.

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya
The show's return is sure to be eagerly anticipated by fans of the couple.

