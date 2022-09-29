RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati deletes all posts on social media after 2 weeks of silence

Amos Robi

The move by Bahati comes after he recently spoke about the whereabouts of his wife Diana Marua

Singer Bahati
Singer Bahati

Singer-turned-politician Kevin Bahati Kioko has broken his silence online after he took action on his Instagram page.

Recommended articles

Bahati deleted all the posts on his Instagram page leaving his 3.2 million followers with nothing to view.

The move is almost similar to that of his wife Diana Marua who shared a post of a dove and disabled the comment section leaving questions to her followers as to what was happening within their family.

Bahati and his wife Diana were expecting their third child together and Diana was due for delivery before the sudden silence.

Diana Marua and Bahati
Diana Marua and Bahati Diana Marua and Bahati announce pregnancy in style Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I will always be your submissive - Diana Marua to Bahati

In a recent interview, Bahati revealed that Diana was not doing well but failed to go into details on the matter. He further said they were going to decide whether to tell the public what was happening in their family if they felt like it.

Diana suspended her musical career for her to focus on her pregnancy as she awaits delivery. She said she was depressed after learning she was pregnant with the third child, expressing that she wasn't ready for the pregnancy and her fear was going through another distressing pregnancy after her past two pregnancies.

During her baby shower, Diana revealed that’s she has struggles as she nears delivery during her pregnancies noting that she most of the time has to spend her time indoors to avoid straining.

Diana Marua
Diana Marua Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bahati breaks silence on wife's whereabouts

“I normally have issues when I get closer to delivery it gets to a point, I can’t walk even when I in bed my husband has to turn me. But so far I am okay I don’t walk much because I have a condition called pubic symphysis where pressure mounts on my pelvic bones and I can’t walk so I even create content while seated,” Diana said.

Bahati silence started after the loss of the Mathare parliamentary seat.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Comedian Brenda Jons officially gives her life to Christ

Comedian Brenda Jons officially gives her life to Christ

'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles

'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles

Eric Omondi reveals how Moses Kuria secretly helped his career

Eric Omondi reveals how Moses Kuria secretly helped his career

Bahati deletes all posts on social media after 2 weeks of silence

Bahati deletes all posts on social media after 2 weeks of silence

Fridah Kajala's response to divorce suit by Harmonize's ex-wife

Fridah Kajala's response to divorce suit by Harmonize's ex-wife

Time really flies! Guardian Angel's wife Esther Musila shares a TBT photo before marriage

Time really flies! Guardian Angel's wife Esther Musila shares a TBT photo before marriage

Marriage works - Kabi WaJesus as he shares memory of shooting a music video with Milly

Marriage works - Kabi WaJesus as he shares memory of shooting a music video with Milly

Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Rapper Lil Wayne is selling his Miami mansion for $29 million

Rapper Lil Wayne is selling his Miami mansion for $29 million

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Diana Marua and her husband Kevin Bahati

Bahati breaks silence on wife's whereabouts

Kikuyu Benga singer Joyce Wa Mamaa

Joyce Wa Mamaa narrates how she ended up in hospital during her birthday

Kim Kardashian and ex-hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

Kanye West apologies to Kim Kardashian for any stress he may have caused her

Jackie Matubia and Bessing Lung'aho

Jackie Matubia reveals greatest fear dating Blessing Lung'aho